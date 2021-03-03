MONTREAL -- Quebec is reporting 729 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people in the province to 289,670 since March 2020.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases, with 752 people reportedly virus-free on Wednesday, leaving 7,336 known active cases in the province.

Quebec also reported 19 new deaths, for a total of 10,426.

Of those deaths, two occurred in the last 24 hours, eight happened between Feb. 24 and March 1, another eight before that period, and one happened at an unknown date.

After a few days of increased hospitalizations, there were 10 fewer people in care on Wednesday morning, for a total of 618 people in hospital. Of those, 120 are in intensive care.

On the second day of mass vaccinations, Quebec administered 16,117 doses on Tuesday, for a total of 472,710.

On Monday, the province conducted 28,941 coronavirus tests.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal was once again the most affected region, reporting 338 new cases of COVID-19, up from 256 the day before. Since March 2020, 107,086 people have cause the virus in the city.

Next was Monteregie (87 new, 41,972 total), Laval (80 new, 24,681 total), Lanaudiere (57 new, 20,425 total), and the Laurentians (40 new, 16,479 total).

Of the reported deaths, Montreal reported the most (nine new, 4,519 total), then Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec (five new, 504 total), Monteregie (two new, 1,478 total), Quebec City (two new, 988 total), and the Eastern Townships (one new, 304 total).

This is a developing story that will be updated.