Quebec reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, with hospitalizations up by 5

People wear masks on Crescent St. in Montreal. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) People wear masks on Crescent St. in Montreal. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

WATCH LIVE | 'Please, close the sky': President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to Canada's Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks, during his address to Parliament. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater with a Ukrainian flag off to one side in his frame, Zelensky implored members of the House of Commons and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky receives a standing ovation as he appears via videoconference to make an address to Parliament, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

NEW | Canada hits more Russians with sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Parliament, Canada announced it is imposing sanctions on 15 more individuals who the federal government says have 'enabled and supported President Putin's choice to invade a peaceful and sovereign country.'

Russia steps up bombardment of Kyiv, civilians flee Mariupol

Russia stepped up its bombardment of Kyiv on Tuesday, smashing apartments and a subway station, while civilians in 2,000 cars fled Mariupol along a humanitarian corridor in what was believed to be the biggest evacuation yet from the desperately besieged seaport.

