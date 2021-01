MONTREAL -- Quebec added 1,166 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, reporting the lowest case count in weeks for the second time in a row.

The province also reported 57 new deaths. Among these 57 deaths, four occurred in the last 24 hours, 49 between Jan. 19 and Jan. 24, three before Jan. 19 and one that happened at an unknown date.

The total of deaths amounts to 9,577. One death was withdrawn from that total after an investigation found it was not attributable to COVID-19.



Hospitalization increased by three since the day before, for a total of 1,324 people in care. Of those, the number of patients in intensive care remained the same since yesterday, sitting at 217.

The total number of people infected since March now sits at 254,836, of which 228,887 have recovered.

Montreal was the most affected region in the province, reporting 479 new cases on the island, for a total of 91,813 since March.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.