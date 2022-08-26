Quebec reaches last-minute agreement in principle with school bus companies

As classes begin for many Quebec students, some school boards and service centres in the Montreal area are still ironing out details for bus transportation.

The Ministry of Education announced Thursday evening that it had reached an agreement in principle with the bus carriers federation, the FTA.

"It is now up to the school service centres to organize the service as quickly as possible and to communicate with all the parents whose children benefit from school transportation," the government said in a news release, adding that service will be rolled out gradually starting Friday morning.

On Friday, Montreal's largest English-language school board said it is still waiting for its own deal to be finalized. Mike Cohen, a spokesperson for the English Montreal School Board (EMSB), said he would make an announcement when it "100 per cent" completed.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board told CTV News it is still waiting for more details before commenting.

Most students in the English system head back to class next Tuesday, but at Vanguard School in Saint-Laurent, buses were rolling for the first day of school on Friday for elementary students.

Last Friday, the province announced an agreement that eventually fell through. Transport companies, who have been without a contract since June 30, have been saying that the cost of everything has been spiralling out of control. On Friday morning when buses were on the move, Franklin Jones with the Elite transportation company said he was pleased with the agreement in principle.

"They had to find extra funds to help the transporters meet the needs — in other words, the drivers' salary, fuel costs, operating costs. And there's more and they did it, so, good for them," he said.

Meanwhile, Centre de services scolaire de Montréal (CSSDM) wrote in a post on its website Thursday night that although it would resume school bus service Friday morning, parents were being urged to bring their child to school "at least for the first day of class" if they can.

"This is the surest way to avoid potential delays or other inconveniences that may occur when resuming service. We ask you, for this first special day, to accompany your child to the bus stop and wait for the latter's arrival," the CSSDM wrote.

The school service centre apologized to parents of students with mobility needs since paratransit service was not up and running for the start of the school year.



"The parents of all students registered for transportation will soon receive an email from the school transportation department with all the details," the CSSDM added.

Quebec said Thursday that "discussions that have continued intensively and that have allowed for the adaptation of certain specificities, particularly with regard to the Montreal region and its surroundings."

The Laval service centre indicated earlier Thursday that it had been "informed" that a new agreement in principle was reached between the Quebec government and school transporters.

In a written statement to parents, the CSS de Laval said that the school transporters "are committed to offering school transportation to eligible students as of the beginning of the school year."

One parent who lives in Laval but sends her daughter who is in Grade 6 to school in Saint-Laurent said she was happy with the new agreement.



"It's great. I just have to drive her on the first day and then after that she walks to the corner of the street," said Roxane Benharroch.

A week ago, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced that a six-year agreement in principle had been reached between the Quebec government and the Fédération des transporteurs par autobus, including "significant investments."

However, it was then up to each service centre or school board to conclude an agreement with the carrier(s) in its territory within the budget available to it.

With files from CTV Montreal's Billy Shields and The Canadian Press