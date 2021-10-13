MONTREAL -- Despite repeated claims that the Oct. 15 deadline would not be pushed back, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Wednesday he is giving health-care workers 30 more days to get their two vaccine doses.

Workers in the health-care network will now have until Nov. 15 to get their two shots. In the meantime, workers who aren't vaccinated and have direct contact with patients will have to be tested for COVID-19 three times per week beginning Monday, the minister said.

"Giving yourself a 30-day deadline is therefore reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances," he said at a news conference Wednesday morning in Montreal.

"And I have a last message for health-care workers who are not vaccinated yet: we are reaching out to you, and we sincerely hope that you will take this offer. Please do it for yourself, for your loved ones. Otherwise, please do it for your colleagues, because they really need you."

The Legault government had announced in September that all health and social services workers had to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15 or face suspension without pay, but on Wednesday the health minister acknowledged that the goal was unattainable.

More than 14,000 workers would be lost due to their vaccination status, he said.

"We want to give the unvaccinated staff extra time to collect their dose, but I want to be clear: we will apply the mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers, but postponing the 30 day deadline is the best solution," he said.

Just yesterday in Gatineau, Dubé told a press scrum "there will be no change" to the Friday deadline, standing firm on the government's plans to enforce a sweeping vaccine mandate for health workers.

The delay comes one day after a Montreal lawyer filed an an emergency injunction filed in Superior Court contesting the validity of the government decree.

-- This is a developing story. More to come.