Quebec premier takes heat for paying students to 'renovate their basement'
The Quebec government is facing criticism for a program that paid students to learn a construction skill -- as less than half the graduates are certified to work in the industry.
After it was recently revealed the program fell far short of its target, Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon on Tuesday accused the government of creating an "all-inclusive, all-paid package" that students can use "to go and renovate (their) cottage or renovate (their) basement."
Last fall, Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced a new, $300-million fast-track program to train between 4,000 and 5,000 new construction workers, in an attempt to address an ongoing labour shortage. Students are paid $750 a week to attend accelerated training programs lasting four to six months.
But the program doesn't include a requirement to work in the industry after graduation, and nearly one year later, Quebec's construction commission reports that just 1,251 of the program's graduates are working in construction, including 1,017 who are new to the industry.
To date, 3,329 students have registered for the fast-track program, and 2,551 have graduated with a diploma, according to the office of Labour Minister Jean Boulet. That means less than half of graduates have been certified by the construction commission to work in the field.
In Quebec's legislature on Tuesday, Legault defended the program, saying the "vast majority" of students will end up working in construction. But he acknowledged there are "a few people who took the opportunity to take courses without having the intention of working in the industry."
A spokesperson for Boulet confirmed that incoming students now have to submit a cover letter to prove their interest in the field.
St-Pierre Plamondon on Tuesday called the program a "fiasco" from a "spendthrift" government that "lacks rigour and preparation."
Liberal Leader Marc Tanguay said it was a "poorly designed program that caused millions (of dollars) in waste."
However, Boulet's office said graduates have until December 2025 to obtain certificates from the commission, meaning the current numbers aren't final. And workers don't have to be certified for every type of construction work.
"A worker carrying out residential renovations does not need to obtain a work permit to do their job," the commission said in a statement.
The fast-track program, which launched in January, was meant to boost numbers of five types of construction workers: carpenters, heavy equipment operators, excavator operators, tinsmiths and refrigeration engineers. The first cohort finished their studies in April.
On Tuesday, Legault said it was "too early to evaluate the results" of the construction program. "We've been able to implement programs quickly, without too much bureaucracy," he said. "Let's be careful before throwing out any numbers."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Live updates: Category 4 Hurricane Milton approaches Florida coast
Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm forecast to bring extreme flooding, high winds and heavy rain to the central west coast of Florida.
Increased risk of crash prompts recall of 239K vehicles in Canada
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
COVID-19 may increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes and deaths for three years after an infection, study suggests
COVID-19 could be a powerful risk factor for heart attacks and strokes for as long as three years after an infection, a large new study suggests.
WATCH Passengers fleeing Hurricane Milton rescued after private plane crashes into sea
A group of people and a dog fleeing Hurricane Milton had to be rescued near St. Petersburg, Fla., on Tuesday after a private plane crashed into the sea.
New actions announced to encourage building of secondary suites, more homes in Canada
The federal government introduced a number of measures related to housing on Tuesday, which include measures for homeowners wanting to add a secondary suite, taxing vacant land and building homes in place of underused federal properties.
'A cause for concern': Canadian universities slip down world ranking list
An organization that ranks the best universities across the globe says its latest report shows a concerning trend that several of Canada’s institutions are slipping down its list.
What women should know about their breasts, according to a doctor
One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.
Andrew Garfield shares the gift he's discovered in grieving his mother
Andrew Garfield’s ability to so lovingly and poetically express his grief for his mother, Linda, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2019, offers a gift of connection, and, perhaps, catharsis, to anyone experiencing loss.
Worried about porch pirates? Amazon now offers in-garage delivery across Canada
Amazon has just launched a new service in Canada where delivery drivers can drop packages off directly in garages for those who want to protect their parcels from being swiped by porch pirates.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Worried about porch pirates? Amazon now offers in-garage delivery across Canada
Amazon has just launched a new service in Canada where delivery drivers can drop packages off directly in garages for those who want to protect their parcels from being swiped by porch pirates.
-
Another beluga dies at Marineland, Ontario saying little on 4-year probe into park
Another beluga whale has died at Marineland and four years into a provincial probe, Ontario's solicitor general is saying little about the investigation's progress.
-
Hurricane Milton will likely hit Florida cities like Orlando, Tampa and Daytona Beach
Hurricane Milton is expected to leave a path of devastation across central Florida, from Tampa in the west to Daytona Beach in the east.
Ottawa
-
Kemptville, Ont. school opened following 4 days of closure after anonymous threats
St. Michael Catholic High School in Kemptville, Ont. is scheduled to open Wednesday after being closed for four consecutive days, as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated alleged anonymous threats.
-
Buyer beware: Cybersecurity expert warns about Amazon Prime Day scams
As thousands of Canadians are on the hunt for deals during Amazon Prime Day this week, cybersecurity experts are sounding the alarm over an increase in fraudsters posing as the company online.
-
Suspect in Sandy Hill mischief incident sought by Ottawa police
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved with a mischief incident that happened last month in the neighbourhood of Sandy Hill.
Atlantic
-
Former CTV Atlantic employee bracing for Hurricane Milton from his Clearwater home
Former CTV Atlantic employee Eric Bungay who now works for a CBS affiliate in Tampa Bay is bracing for Hurricane Milton's arrival.
-
Order of Canada-winning cartoonist cut from Halifax paper
International award-winning editorial cartoonist Michael de Adder has been cut from the Halifax Chronicle Herald.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Category 4 Hurricane Milton approaches Florida coast
Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm forecast to bring extreme flooding, high winds and heavy rain to the central west coast of Florida.
N.L.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's proposed downtown event centre 'at very early stages'
Plans are on track for the proposed events centre in downtown Sudbury, city council heard the latest update on the major project Tuesday night.
-
Highway 144 reopened between Cartier and Gogama after fatal crash
Highway 144 is reopened north of Sudbury after a two-vehicle collision between a commercial and passenger vehicle happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, police say.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Category 4 Hurricane Milton approaches Florida coast
Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm forecast to bring extreme flooding, high winds and heavy rain to the central west coast of Florida.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Category 4 Hurricane Milton approaches Florida coast
Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm forecast to bring extreme flooding, high winds and heavy rain to the central west coast of Florida.
-
'20 minutes for something that should take five': Drivers, businesses grow weary over Wellington construction
Drivers and businesses along Wellington Street in London’s downtown area continue to feel the pain as the city works on the downtown loop for the bus rapid transit project (BRT).
-
Three-year delay requires city hall to boost budget to restore downtown monument
City hall’s restoration of the People and the City monument has been stalled since early 2022, and a plan to resume the project next spring requires more money.
Kitchener
-
'A devastating loss': Decades of army, air force memorabilia lost to massive fire at Brantford plaza
Fire crews were called to respond to Mohawk Plaza shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Regional councillors show support for extension of hybrid shelter funding
The future of a hybrid shelter in Waterloo is up for discussion.
-
How a University of Guelph app is opening doors – literally
An app developed at the University of Guelph is aimed at making accessible doors more accessible.
Windsor
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Category 4 Hurricane Milton approaches Florida coast
Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm forecast to bring extreme flooding, high winds and heavy rain to the central west coast of Florida.
-
Harrow high school redevelopment to include affordable housing
In February, council voted to convert the property into new high-density housing — meaning the new development would have a minimum of 109 units.
-
Multiple vehicles being pulled from Detroit River in west Windsor
Several cars are being pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor.
Barrie
-
Armed robbery at gas station in Amaranth Twp.
A person remains in serious condition in hospital after being shot during a gas station robbery.
-
Driver in deadly pedestrian crash that claimed college student's life receives conditional sentence
A 20-year-old man who was behind the wheel of a speeding car that struck and killed an international student in Barrie last summer pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death on Tuesday but will not spend any time behind bars.
-
United Way Simcoe Muskoka spends $3.5M for homeless housing
Funding for rural and Indigenous communities battling homelessness is on the horizon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. party leaders square off in campaign's only televised debate
The leaders of B.C.'s main political parties sparred over health care, housing, and affordability Tuesday, pitching competing visions for how to address the most urgent issues facing the province in a debate punctuated by a few feisty exchanges.
-
5 memorable moments from the B.C. leaders' debate
Some sparks flew during Tuesday night’s televised leaders’ debate between David Eby, John Rustad and Sonia Furstenau, as the trio had impassioned conversations about the issues that are on many British Columbians’ minds ahead of election night, including housing, health care, the cost of living and public safety.
-
23 doctors from Metro Vancouver sign letter questioning B.C. Conservative policies
An open letter signed by 23 doctors and one nurse practitioner in B.C.’s Lower Mainland highlights their concerns about the potential for cuts to the health-care system if John Rustad’s Conservatives form government after this month’s provincial election.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. party leaders square off in campaign's only televised debate
The leaders of B.C.'s main political parties sparred over health care, housing, and affordability Tuesday, pitching competing visions for how to address the most urgent issues facing the province in a debate punctuated by a few feisty exchanges.
-
5 memorable moments from the B.C. leaders' debate
Some sparks flew during Tuesday night’s televised leaders’ debate between David Eby, John Rustad and Sonia Furstenau, as the trio had impassioned conversations about the issues that are on many British Columbians’ minds ahead of election night, including housing, health care, the cost of living and public safety.
-
Retrial date set for man accused in murders of B.C. gang member, innocent teen
A retrial date has been set for a man accused of fatally shooting a rival gang member and an innocent teen passerby in Vancouver in 2018.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba PCs say invoice from intimacy coach was actually for a car rental
Concerns are being raised over a questionable PC campaign expense, after an invoice for a car rental was submitted by a company advertising sex and intimacy coaching.
-
New security screening in place at Canada Life Centre
There’s a new starting line-up at Canada Life Centre, which hockey fans and concertgoers will notice as soon as they walk in.
-
Police launch website to find Manitoba's most wanted offenders
Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service are launching Manitoba's Most Wanted website.
Calgary
-
1 charged after several stolen cars found at Calgary auto dealership
An Airdrie resident is facing several charges after police say they were caught in possession of several stolen vehicles.
-
Stabbing in southeast Calgary sends 1 person to hospital
Calgary police are searching for a suspect or suspects in a stabbing that occurred in the city's southeast on Tuesday evening.
-
Alberta photographer wins international award for lynx photo
An Alberta man has won an award in a prestigious international wildlife photography competition.
Edmonton
-
Cougar spotted in Lloydminster
A cougar has been spotted within the city of Lloydminster, police are warning the public.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: A few showers today as cooler air settles in
Gusty wind Tuesday night ushered in a much cooler airmass that'll stick around for a few days.
-
Oilers will 'find out quickly' what their team identity is as new NHL season begins
The grind begins Wednesday for the Edmonton Oilers, but their head coach isn't trying to look too far ahead as the National Hockey League (NHL) team tries to reach the Stanley Cup Final as it did last season.
Regina
-
'We have lost two of our friends': Sask. family searching for information in fatal shooting of pet dogs
Erin Folk and her family are dealing with a nightmare of a situation, after their pet dogs were shot last week.
-
Canada's highest court hears arguments that provincial jail policy violates the Charter
The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan (JHSS) appeared in the Supreme Court of Canada Tuesday challenging a regulation that it says lets provincial correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
-
Increased risk of crash prompts recall of 239K vehicles in Canada
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. consumer watchdog investigating local company selling luxury vacation condos
The province’s consumer watchdog is investigating a Saskatoon company selling luxury vacation condos in Mexico.
-
'We have lost two of our friends': Sask. family searching for information in fatal shooting of pet dogs
Erin Folk and her family are dealing with a nightmare of a situation, after their pet dogs were shot last week.
-
'Getting tough': Sask. political leaders outline plans to tackle the drug trade with stronger policing
In the wake of a near-fatal overdose at the doorstep of Saskatoon’s safe consumption site last week, the province’s political leaders are weighing in with their strategies to help those struggling with drug addiction.