MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Three young people arrested after shots fired near Old Montreal

    Three were arrested after shots were fired in Old Montreal on Oct. 8, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News) Three were arrested after shots were fired in Old Montreal on Oct. 8, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)
    Share

    Three young people aged 17, 19 and 20 were arrested after shots were fired late on Tuesday near Old Montreal. No one was injured in the shooting, but the suspects will be interviewed by Montreal police investigators.

    The gunshots were heard at around 11:50 p.m. near Saint-Antoine and Berri streets in the Ville-Marie borough, near Viger Square.

    According to information gathered by the police, a small white truck was seen leaving the scene shortly after the shots were fired.

    "The vehicle was later spotted by police at the corner of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Sanguinet Street. Once the suspect vehicle had stopped, it headed west on René-Lévesque before being caught by police at the corner of l'Hôtel-de-Ville Avemie and Boisbriand Street," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Jean-Pierre Brabant. "Three men aged 17, 19 and 20 were in the small truck and were arrested. They were taken to the investigation centre for further proceedings. A firearm was located in the vehicle in question."

    There were no injuries as a result of the shootings that led to the arrests, but bullet holes were found on a building. Shell casings were also found on the ground.

    The SPVM investigators will go to the place where the shots were fired, as well as to the place where the suspects were intercepted.

    "They will be assisted by forensic identification technicians to obtain more information and determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting," said Constable Brabant.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 9, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    • 5 memorable moments from the B.C. leaders' debate

      Some sparks flew during Tuesday night’s televised leaders’ debate between David Eby, John Rustad and Sonia Furstenau, as the trio had impassioned conversations about the issues that are on many British Columbians’ minds ahead of election night, including housing, health care, the cost of living and public safety.

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News