Three young people arrested after shots fired near Old Montreal

Three young people aged 17, 19 and 20 were arrested after shots were fired late on Tuesday near Old Montreal. No one was injured in the shooting, but the suspects will be interviewed by Montreal police investigators.

The gunshots were heard at around 11:50 p.m. near Saint-Antoine and Berri streets in the Ville-Marie borough, near Viger Square.

According to information gathered by the police, a small white truck was seen leaving the scene shortly after the shots were fired.

"The vehicle was later spotted by police at the corner of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Sanguinet Street. Once the suspect vehicle had stopped, it headed west on René-Lévesque before being caught by police at the corner of l'Hôtel-de-Ville Avemie and Boisbriand Street," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Jean-Pierre Brabant. "Three men aged 17, 19 and 20 were in the small truck and were arrested. They were taken to the investigation centre for further proceedings. A firearm was located in the vehicle in question."

There were no injuries as a result of the shootings that led to the arrests, but bullet holes were found on a building. Shell casings were also found on the ground.

The SPVM investigators will go to the place where the shots were fired, as well as to the place where the suspects were intercepted.

"They will be assisted by forensic identification technicians to obtain more information and determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting," said Constable Brabant.