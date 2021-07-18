MONTREAL -- The police watchdog Independent Investigation Bureau (BEI) announced Sunday morning that an investigation was launched in Sorel-Tracy to clarify the circumstances of a police intervention involving the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

According to preliminary information transmitted to the BEI, the event took place Saturday evening after a call to the police, around 10:45 p.m., concerning an intoxicated and disorderly individual in the Royal Square neighbourhood in Sorel-Tracy.

During the intervention, the police used force to arrest the 30-year-old man.

The man then lost consciousness after being placed in a patrol vehicle, according to the BEI news release.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The BEI's investigation will determine whether the information police gave is accurate.

Six BEI investigators were scheduled to visit the scene on Sunday.

The BEI is asking anyone who may have witnessed the event to contact them via their website.