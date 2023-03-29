Quebec police seek suspect in death of 21-year-old man

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted in connection with the killing of 21-year-old Youcef Khelil last week.

Alexandre Durand-Artiles, 20, is from Montreal. He is 5'8" with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was wearing a black, hooded puffer jacket, black pants and black Nike sneakers with white soles at the time of the alleged events.

On March 25, Khelil was gravely injured in an armed assault on De Bernière Street in Repentigny. He was pronounced dead soon after and a homicide investigation was launched.

Anyone with information on Durand-Artiles' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the SQ information line at 1-800-659-4264.