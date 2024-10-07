Toronto Raptors beat Washington Wizards 125-98 in Montreal to open pre-season
On a night Toronto Raptors stars Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley didn't suit up, hometown favourite Chris Boucher took the spotlight in Montreal.
Boucher produced 13 points and six rebounds off the bench as the Raptors trounced the Washington Wizards 125-98 in their pre-season opener at the Bell Centre on Sunday.
The longest-serving Raptor went 5-for-9 from the floor in 17 minutes in front of "too many" friends and family in the sellout crowd of 21,900 after the team conducted training camp at the Universite du Quebec a Montreal all week.
"The fans support us, they embrace us when we're in town, and you can feel the love," Boucher said of his second NBA pre-season game in the city. "It's hard for me to not give it back when they support me all the way. So I'm glad that we had the win. I'm glad that we played well and to our standards and that we were able to give them a good show."
RJ Barrett led all scorers with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting in 14 minutes -- all in the first half -- before exiting the game with a bruised right shoulder after running into a screen by Wizards big man Jonas Valanciunas.
Head coach Darko Rajakovi─ç said Barrett would undergo further evaluation on Monday.
Gradey Dick, Kelly Olynyk, Jamal Shead, Jahmi'us Ramsey and Jamison Battle added 10 points each for the Raptors. Shead and Davion Mitchell combined for nine assists and one turnover with starting point guard Quickley absent.
Jordan Poole led Washington with 16 points and six assists. Swiss-Canadian Wizards forward Kyshawn George, whose father Deon is from Montreal, scored eight points.
The 24th overall pick in this year's draft got his first taste of NBA action in front of a pack of family in the stands -- including his grandparents.
"Just as amazing as I imagined it, it was just a blessing to be able to spend my first game in front of my family," he said. "It's their first time seeing me play in real life, too. So it's just a blessing overall, and seeing them after on the court is just amazing."
The rowdy spectators included newlyweds Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey of the PWHL's Montreal Victoire, four-time Canadian Olympian Natalie Achonwa and former Raptors great Vince Carter.
Carter, who will become the first player in Raptors franchise history to have his number retired on Nov. 2, received the loudest ovation of the night.
"The arena over here is very big. Somebody told me that it's 21,000 seats. They're very steep, so you can really feel the crowd being all over the team," Rajakoviç said. "Being here in Montreal for a couple of days was great."
Barnes missed the start of camp for personal reasons and rejoined the team Saturday, while starting point guard Quickley is nursing a sprained thumb.
Boucher -- who grew up in the Montreal Nord borough -- also took the Bell Centre floor to a hero's welcome when the Raptors played an exhibition game against the Brooklyn Nets in October 2018.
The Raptors last played a pre-season game in Montreal against the Boston Celtics in 2022, but Boucher was out with a hamstring injury.
Boucher and George addressed the crowd from centre court to tip things off before the Raptors went on a roll.
Led by Barrett and Dick, the Raptors opened on a 13-2 run less than four minutes into the game before Boucher and George checked in six minutes into the first quarter to more ovations.
Boucher's dunk with 1:49 left helped the Raptors jump out to a 34-16 lead after the first quarter.
"We didn't love our start," Wizards coach Brian Keefe said. "Second quarter was much better, much better defensive mindset. The game got a little bit up and down in the third for both teams, but we were more competitive. But the start really hurt us. A lot to learn from this game."
In the second quarter, Boucher hit a three while Barrett hit two layups and a shot from beyond the arc as Toronto kept running up the score. The Raptors led 56-38 at halftime.
Boucher scored eight points in the third quarter, but the Wizards cut the Raptors lead to 15 with multiple baskets from Alexandre Sarr and George.
Both teams went deep down their benches in the fourth quarter. Toronto's Battle scored eight points in a hurry with two threes and a layup as the Raptors cruised to the resounding win.
Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher, left, signs autographs prior to their preseason NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (Christinne Muschi, The Canadian Press)
Up next
The Raptors visit the Wizards in a rematch on Friday before a home-and-home series with the Boston Celtics on Oct. 13 and Oct. 15. They'll wrap up the pre-season against the Nets in Brooklyn on Oct. 18.
Toronto tips off its 30th anniversary season at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 23.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Events across Canada set to mark one year since Oct. 7 attacks, Israel-Hamas war
Ceremonies, events and protests are being held across Canada today to mark the anniversary of a Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.
Israel intensifies bombardment of Gaza and southern Lebanon on the eve of Oct. 7 anniversary
A new round of airstrikes hit Beirut suburbs late Sunday as Israel intensified its bombardment of northern Gaza and southern Lebanon in a widening war with Iran-allied militant groups across the region. Palestinian officials said a strike on a mosque in Gaza killed at least 19 people.
Rare cloud formations ripple the sky over Ottawa
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
The cooking method you need to learn to get excited about vegetables this fall, expert says
'Eat more vegetables,' doctors and dietitians say over and over. But for many people, it’s hard to do, because they aren’t excited about veggies or just don’t like them.
Hurricane Milton is growing stronger as it blows toward Florida's Tampa Bay region
People across Florida were given notice Sunday that Hurricane Milton is intensifying rapidly and will likely be a major hurricane before slamming midweek into the storm-ravaged Gulf Coast.
New Far North hospital moves closer to being built after $1.8B design, build contract awarded
Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and the Government of Ontario have awarded a $1.8 billion fixed-price contract to design, build and finance a new Far North hospital.
Inmate dies following assault at Toronto jail, another prisoner charged
A 54-year-old inmate at the Toronto South Detention Centre has been charged in connection with a deadly jail beating late last week that claimed the life of a 69-year-old prisoner.
Madonna's brother, Christopher Ciccone, dead at 63
Christopher Ciccone, a multihyphenate artist, dancer, designer and younger brother of Madonna, has died. He was 63.
'Environmental racism': First Nations leaders claim cancer-causing contamination was covered up
The people of Fort Chipewyan believe the federal government knew its water was contaminated and hid the issue for years. Now the chief of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation is leading the call for immediate action.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Man dead following two-vehicle collision in North York
A man has died following a two-vehicle collision in North York on Sunday night.
-
JUST IN
JUST IN Man seriously injured in stabbing in Toronto’s Weston area
A man has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood on Sunday night.
-
Inmate dies following assault at Toronto jail, another prisoner charged
A 54-year-old inmate at the Toronto South Detention Centre has been charged in connection with a deadly jail beating late last week that claimed the life of a 69-year-old prisoner.
Ottawa
-
Rare cloud formations ripple the sky over Ottawa
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
-
uOttawa Gee Gees win 6th straight Panda Game in close-call finish
The Carleton Ravens came within a field goal of their first Panda Game victory since 2017, but ultimately came short of breaking the University of Ottawa Gee Gees winning streak on Sunday.
-
Man dead after watercraft collision on St. Lawrence River
Ontario Provincial Police say a man has died after striking obstacles on the St. Lawrence River while driving a personal watercraft.
Atlantic
-
Monument unveiled for eight Nova Scotia brothers who fought in Second World War
The eight sons of Richard and Sarah Harvie from Gormanville, N.S., are believed to be the most siblings from one family, from either North America or the British Commonwealth, to serve in World War II.
-
Health-care announcements expected with two weeks to go in N.B. election race
New Brunswick's Liberal and Green parties are set to make announcements about health care on the campaign trail today as the provincial election race enters its second half.
-
N.B. RCMP searching for missing 61-year-old woman
RCMP in Sussex, N.B., are asking the public for help locating a missing 61-year-old woman from Wards Creek, N.B.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Northern Ontario
-
New Far North hospital moves closer to being built after $1.8B design, build contract awarded
Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and the Government of Ontario have awarded a $1.8 billion fixed-price contract to design, build and finance a new Far North hospital.
-
'Sober curious': Younger Canadians turning away from alcohol, data says
According to a survey on recent alcohol consumption, younger Canadians are more likely to have not had a drink in the past week. For those interested in slowing or stopping their alcohol consumption, there's a phrase: 'sober curious.'
-
Oct. 7 commemoration events being held across Canada
Hundreds of people are gathering today in cities across Canada to remember the victims of Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the hostages that have still not yet made it home.
London
-
'Every day is a blessing'; CIBC Run For the Cure celebrates breast cancer survivors and honours those lost to the disease
Tears were shed and emotions ran high at the 33rd annual CIBC Run for the Cure in downtown London, Ont. on Sunday.
-
Knights struggle early, but huge reinforcements possibly coming
The London Knights continue to get players back from NHL training camps but while the roster takes shape, wins have been tough to come by in the early season.
-
Hurricane Milton is growing stronger as it blows toward Florida's Tampa Bay region
People across Florida were given notice Sunday that Hurricane Milton is intensifying rapidly and will likely be a major hurricane before slamming midweek into the storm-ravaged Gulf Coast.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener stabbing prompts police investigation
According to police, officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Victoria Street North and St. Ledger Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
-
Cambridge, Ont. resident swims 112 laps in memory of mother despite debilitating disease
In a display of strength and perseverance, a Cambridge, Ont. resident has completed a unique aquatic challenge.
-
Young driver charged with impaired driving after crashing into traffic light, fleeing police
Emergency services were called to the area of Stone Road West and Chancellors Way around 1:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of a single motor vehicle collision.
Windsor
-
16-year-old pedestrian struck in fatal collision in Harrow
OPP responded to a collision in which a vehicle struck a pedestrian on the roadway.
-
Golden Gloves Provincial Championship draws more than 130 boxers to Windsor
The event serves as a pivotal platform for open-class boxers from across Ontario to compete for provincial titles and the opportunity to advance to the Canadian National Championships.
-
October is library month - here is how libraries are helping Windsor-Essex
October is library month, and at Essex county council on Wednesday, Deputy Warden Joe Bachetti encouraged residents to support their local library.
Barrie
-
Fire destorys barn in Oro-Medonte
Fire crews are investigating a Saturday evening fire at a barn in Oro-Medonte.
-
Barrie's CIBC Run for the Cure run raises $225K
Hundreds wore pink and attended the two CIBC 'Run for the Cure' events in the region.
-
NASA challenge wraps up at LU Orillia
Lakehead University's Orillia Campus hosted the 2024 NASA Space Apps challenge this weekend, which allowed teams of students, mentors and scientists to brainstorm solutions for global issues using real-world NASA data.
Vancouver
-
Man sets minivan on fire outside Vancouver City Hall
A man parked a minivan in front of Vancouver City Hall Sunday evening and set it ablaze, according to police.
-
Man arrested after stealing Vancouver police cruiser, driving it into neighbourhood park
A man stole a police car and drove it onto the field of an East Vancouver park Sunday morning, placing “dozens of bystanders in harm’s way,” according to police.
-
Downtown Langley restaurant demolished after massive fire
All that was left of a downtown Langley restaurant Sunday was a pile of rubble behind a blue fence, after a massive fire tore through it the morning before.
Vancouver Island
-
Eby supports police on guns and gangs, flanked by four law enforcement candidates
NDP Leader David Eby promised Sunday to support police in British Columbia to keep illegal guns off the streets and protect communities, but accused B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad of planning to make the province less safe.
-
Where will B.C.'s election be won? Even identifying the battlegrounds is tough call
The calculus of predicting an election and identifying its key battlegrounds is complex enough in any race, but observers of the British Columbia poll this month are facing a pair of unknown quantities that make the math even more confounding.
-
Son charged with mother's murder on Vancouver Island
Police on Vancouver Island have made an arrest in the case of a 78-year-old woman found dead in her home almost two years ago.
Winnipeg
-
Severe winds wreak havoc on southern Manitoba
Some Manitobans are cleaning up Sunday morning, after intense winds barreled through southern parts of the province Saturday.
-
Art from the Attic sale returns with thousands of vintage, repurposed items
An annual vintage sale known as “Art from the Attic” returned to St. Vital Centre Sunday, with thousands of collectibles and art pieces on display.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally at Manitoba Legislative Building nearly one year after Oct. 7 attacks
For the 52nd week, pro-Palestinian protesters rallied in Winnipeg, calling for peace in the Middle East amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Calgary
-
Calgary city hall backdrop for rallies supporting Israelis, Palestinians on eve of Oct. 7 Hamas attack
There were dueling rallies at city hall Sunday in advance of the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.
-
Thousands run to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research at CIBC Run for a Cure
CTV producer Cynthia Roebuck has been to the Run for a Cure before, but Sunday, she had a different perspective on the popular event.
-
6 people transported to hospital after late night fire, explosion damages 4 northeast townhouses
An investigation is underway into a fire and explosion that took place Saturday night in northeast Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Reports of active shooter in northern Alberta community unfounded: RCMP
Alberta RCMP say there is no active shooter in the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement.
-
What to do with those piles of kale, wormy apples and other garden goodies this fall
If you're feeling overwhelmed by an overbearing fruit tree or a kale patch that just won't quit, here are some ways to make your fall haul more manageable.
-
'A very hard day': Jewish and Palestinian communities look ahead to Oct. 7 anniversary
Monday is the first anniversary of the Hamas attack in Israel that killed 1,200 people and sparked a war that has since spread beyond the borders of the Gaza Strip.
Regina
-
Here are Saskatchewan's 8 new constituencies for the 2024 provincial election
As Saskatchewan's population grows, a number of new constituencies have been created to account for larger numbers in certain areas, including within Regina and Saskatoon.
-
Here's where the strongest wind gusts were recorded in Saskatchewan
Saturday was not an ideal fall day for the residents of southern Saskatchewan – as winds reaching highway speeds were reported.
-
Roughriders edge Elks 28-24, clinch playoff berth
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have clinched a playoff spot thanks to a win over the Edmonton Elks.
Saskatoon
-
Here are Saskatchewan's 8 new constituencies for the 2024 provincial election
As Saskatchewan's population grows, a number of new constituencies have been created to account for larger numbers in certain areas, including within Regina and Saskatoon.
-
Sask. community marks sod-turning for Humboldt Broncos memorial
A permanent memorial at the site of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash is about to be a step closer.
-
Roughriders edge Elks 28-24, clinch playoff berth
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have clinched a playoff spot thanks to a win over the Edmonton Elks.