MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Watermain break causes major flooding in Montreal's Plateau

    A watermain break in the Plateau caused major flooding in Montreal for a second time in three months. (Xavier Duranleau, CTV News) A watermain break in the Plateau caused major flooding in Montreal for a second time in three months. (Xavier Duranleau, CTV News)
    Share

    Montreal public works crews are on the scene of a watermain break in the Plateau right next to Parc La Fontaine.

    Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed that Rachel Street is closed between Papineau Avenue and Marquette Street as there is major flooding in the area.

    Police said no nearby buildings have been evacuated.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News