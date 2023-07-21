Quebec police officers aren't cooperating with watchdog investigations, report finds
Tensions are high between Quebec's police watchdog, the BEI, and the municipal police union after a report revealed a pattern of officers refusing to cooperate with investigations involving civilian deaths.
Earlier this week, the Globe and Mail reported that most municipal police officers involved in BEI investigations refuse to answer questions. The BEI provided the data cited in the report.
The BEI, or Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, was created to investigate police interventions that cause death or injury to citizens.
The officers involved, including those who witness the event, are obligated to "write independently, in particular without consultation and without influence, an accurate, detailed and exhaustive report relating in particular to the facts that occurred during the event" and to "meet the investigators of the [BEI]."
But police unions are challenging these obligations.
In June of 2022, the municipal police union (FPMQ) and the Montreal police brotherhood won their case before the Superior Court, with Judge Marc St-Pierre ruling that officers involved in events leading to BEI investigations don't have to submit reports and have the right to remain silent.
In both cases, the decision is based on the constitutional right of police officers not to incriminate themselves.
But the decision was appealed by the Quebec government, suspending its effects. For now, law enforcement is still required to submit reports to the BEI and meet with investigators -- however, as the BEI reports, they largely refuse to answer questions during these meetings.
NO DIRECTIVE GIVEN, SAYS UNION
The FPMQ union denies directing its members not to cooperate with BEI investigations.
In an email to The Canadian Press, its spokesperson, Annick Charest, said "the only advice that the FPMQ gave to its members during an investigation by the BEI is to contact their lawyer without delay. Subsequently, it is up to the strategy between the police officer involved and his lawyer to see whether or not he answers the BEI's questions."
The union is displeased to learn the BEI is collecting statistics on officers' refusal to answer questions, noting that police are still providing reports as required by law.
"We are surprised at the BEI's reaction knowing that all police officers are obligated to provide a detailed report of their interventions at each investigation," the FPMQ statement continues. "Following the meeting between the police officers involved and their attorneys, it is at this time that it will be determined whether they should clarify things by answering the BEI's questions or if everything seems complete and they have nothing else to add."
'RELENTLESSNESS OF THE BEI'
The legal dispute between the FPMQ, the Montreal police brotherhood and the BEI is not a trivial matter, Charest said.
"All police officers in other Canadian provinces, in the event of this type of investigation, have the right to silence, and we don't understand the relentlessness of the BEI -- which is a police body, let's remember -- to deprive Quebec officers of this fundamental right granted in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms."
BEI data documents the cooperation of officers from 13 municipal police forces.
Between the St-Pierre judgment in June 2022 and the end of May 2023, in six of those forces, 100 per cent of officers refused to answer investigators' questions, including those of Longueuil, Laval, Trois-Rivières and Saguenay.
As for the other five departments, the refusal rate varies from 50 to 88 per cent, with the latter being that of Montreal police (SPVM) officers.
NO UNANIMITY
It should be noted that two police unions stand apart.
BEI data shows that Quebec City police (SPVQ) officers responded to investigators in 100 per cent of cases, even though their union is part of the dispute.
"There is no directive and there is no opposition on our part to any instructions. We are part of the [FPMQ] and we adhere to its positions," stressed Martine Fortier, president of the Quebec City police brotherhood in an interview with The Canadian Press.
As for why Quebec City officers are so cooperative with BEI investigators, she gave a similar answer to that of the union: "It is certain that it stems from the advice given to them by their lawyer."
Meanwhile, the union for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the provincial police force, has not joined the push to break BEI regulations before the courts.
The APPQ, Quebec's provincial police union, requested "mis-en-cause" status, i.e. a third party whose presence may be necessary in a trial and whose interests may be affected in the decision.
"We have not had a specific case allowing us to go directly to the appeal. In addition, we are implicated because we have a legal interest in this file," reads an email from APPQ president Jacques Painchaud.
BEI statistics show that in almost 95 per cent of cases, the SQ police officers involved in a watchdog investigation answered the questions of its investigators.
Why?
"We have no comments on this subject," replied Painchaud.
A LONG-FRAUGHT RELATIONSHIP
The relationship between the BEI and Quebec's police unions, including that of the SQ and the SPVQ, can certainly be qualified as difficult.
The Canadian Press obtained letters sent from BEI management to police force directors between 2018 and 2022 accusing them of failing to comply with investigation procedures, particularly by dragging their feet in notying the BEI of incidents and in submitting reports.
In one of these letters dated Oct. 18, on the sidelines of a June event in Montreal, BEI director Pierre Goulet reminded then-acting SPVM director Sophie Roy that regulations "require the police officer involved or witness to write, sign and submit his report to the investigators of the [BEI] within 24 hours of the event."
He noted that since the St-Pierre judgement, "the police officers involved and witnesses systematically refuse to answer our questions."
For his part, Goulet said it's "regrettable that police officers who have witnessed events in which people have suffered serious injuries or died refuse to pariticpate in an exercise that seeks to clarify certain details of the police operation."
"The population has the right to expect better from our police officers whom everyone respects."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 21, 2023.
