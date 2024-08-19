Quebec police locate unresponsive person next to submerged helicopter in La Vérendrye wildlife reserve

A helicopter that went missing in La Vérendrye wildlife reserve near Val-d’Or has been found submerged in a lake with an unresponsive person nearby, says the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

SQ spokesperson Jean-Raphaël Drolet said they received a call on Sunday night reporting that a helicopter flying over the La Vérendrye wildlife reserve was experiencing difficulties.

The helicopter had departed Mont-Laurier on Sunday and was heading to the Amos region with three people on board.

"What we were told was that the people on board informed their loved ones that they were they were experiencing difficulties and would have to land in the wildlife reserve because of bad weather conditions," Drolet said.

"Since their loved ones did not hear back, they became concerned and contacted us at around 11:15 p.m."

Drolet explained that the Canadian Armed Forces launched a search operation during the night and that the SQ searched strategic points.

On Monday at around 9 a.m., the aircraft was spotted submerged in the d’Elvert Lake.

The unresponsive person was transported to a hospital in Val d’Or.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing to locate the other two people. Divers from the SQ are expected to arrive on Monday evening to search the inside of the helicopter.