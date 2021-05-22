MONTREAL -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding Antoine Paquin, a 22-year-old man whose body never surfaced after his boat sank more than six months ago in the waters of Lake of Two Mountains after a fishing trip.

The Surete du Quebec returned to the scene of the tragedy on Saturday, but this time to solicit the help of boaters, who are asked to keep an eye out.

Since 8 a.m. Saturday morning, police officers aboard several SQ boats have been crisscrossing the lake, off the northwest tip of the Island of Montreal, taking advantage of several marinas opening this weekend to meet with boaters and residents.

"We are present with three boats and two personal watercraft that are criss-crossing the waterways of this sector in order to make all citizens and boaters aware of the clues that could lead to the location of Antoine Paquin," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Helene Nepton.

Last November, Paquin was on a fishing trip with his friend Dylan Auger on the Lake of Two Mountains when their boat capsized.

"Dylan Auger's body was found on April 19, more than 50 kilometres from where he was last seen, between Saint-Placide and Laval," said Nepton. "So we are asking boat users to keep an eye out for any clues that could be linked to Antoine Paquin. It could be for example a sneaker or a cap. We invite citizens to call 911 at that time."

The SQ search and investigation continues, including the support of search and rescue volunteers.

"There is an investigation and search that continues, but not always on the ground and depending on where the evidence leads us," said Nepton. "There are several searches that have been done since November and it's ongoing."