MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a teenager who police fear may be in danger.

Adrien Gagnon, 14, was last seen in Rouyn-Noranda Aug. 8 around 11:50 p.m. and was on foot.

His relatives have reason to fear for his health and safety.

He is 5'11" and 178 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue sweater, black track pants and may be barefoot.

Anyone who spots Gagnon is asked to call the SQ's criminal information line at 1-800-659-4264 or call 911.