MONTREAL -- A Quebec man from the Mauricie area has won multi-million lottery jackpots twice in 10 years.

Michel Bordeleau took home $15 million in the June 16 Lotto Max draw after being one of 11 winners for a $25 million jackpot back in 2010. His 2010 cheque cashed for $2.5 million.

Both wins came from tickets purchased at Dépanneur St-Narcisse, meaning the owner will be on the receiving end of a hefty commission once more.

“I stood there frozen when I realized I was winning for a second time, it's just unbelievable,” Bordeleau said, adding that he checked the ticket several times and consulted his wife before he came to terms with the fact that he’d won again.

Bordeleau plans to share the money with his wife and three children.