Quebec man dies in highway collision, three others brought to hospital

Quebec man dies in highway collision, three others brought to hospital

A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa

Thousands of people wearing red and white and waiving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on Friday, while groups of protesters popped up around Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccines and federal restrictions.

Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill on Friday evening, as Canadians celebrated Canada's 155th birthday. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon