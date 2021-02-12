LEVIS, QUE. -- A man from Thetford Mines who is suspected of having uttered death threats against four people will ultimately have to explain himself in court.

Anthony Boulet, 23, previously appeared at the Quebec City courthouse to answer charges of uttering death threats, carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation. He was nonetheless released under conditions pending further proceedings against him.

The Levis police department (SPVL) said that last Saturday, Boulet contacted a friend and made death threats by firearm against four people.

#arrestation | Anthony Boulet 23 ans, de Thetford Mines, a été arrêté en lien avec des menaces de mort à l'aide d'une arme à feu.https://t.co/ZETXzrPT5n pic.twitter.com/xcFfCTX1XI — Service de police de Lévis (@SPVLpolice) February 12, 2021

One of the people targeted who learned of the conversation reportedly contacted the suspect, who repeated his threats.

Subsequently, Boulet's friend shared the remarks with the SPVL, adding that she had watched a video in which the suspect exhibited a firearm. The subsequent police investigation uncovered other similar videos circulating on the web.

SPVL officers, assisted by the Surete du Quebec (SQ), travelled to the Chaudiere-Appalaches region and located the suspect in Thetford Mines.

Last Wednesday, investigators from the SPVL provided with a search warrant and assisted by police officers from the Thetford Mines municipal security department arrested Boulet and searched his residence.

The police then seized an air gun and a knife.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021.