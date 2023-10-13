Quebec man arrested for child-related sexual offences

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says it has arrested a 31-year-old Rivière-du-Loup man for sexual offences against victims under the age of 16.

Jonathan Marceau-Moreau was first arrested on Nov. 24 and released with several conditions relating to sexual offences.

He now faces new sex-related charges, including luring, possession of child pornography, making sexually explicit material available to a child, criminal harassment and extortion.

He appeared Thursday at the Montmagny courthouse via videoconference.

The criminal events allegedly occurred between April and November 2022 in the Quebec City, Rivière-du-Loup, Saint-Siméon and Sainte-Julie areas.

Police say multiple victims have already been identified, and they have reason to believe there may be more.

The force has deployed its Serial Crimes Investigation Unit (GECS) to look further into the situation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sûreté du Québec's criminal information centre at 1-800-659-4264.

All information will be treated with confidentiality.