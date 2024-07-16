MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec liquor board says sales are up at some stores amid LCBO strike

    People wait to enter a SAQ outlet in Montreal on Jan. 18, 2022. (The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes) People wait to enter a SAQ outlet in Montreal on Jan. 18, 2022. (The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes)
    Share

    Quebec’s liquor Crown corporation says it’s seeing a surge in sales at some stores along the boundary with Ontario amid a strike by workers of that province's liquor control board.

    Société des alcools du Québec spokeswoman Linda Bouchard says that since last week the shelves have been emptying quickly at between 20 and 25 outlets located near Ontario.

    She says spirits and ready-to-drink items are selling the fastest and that the SAQ has had to adjust its restocking schedule to meet demand.

    Approximately 10,000 workers at the LCBO walked off the job July 5 after negotiations broke down.

    The Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents them, has said the province's alcohol expansion plans that would see ready-to-drink cocktails sold outside LCBO stores are the main issue in the dispute.

    Bouchard says the SAQ hasn't yet calculated the increase in its sales, because it's focusing for the moment on making sure all its stores are well-stocked.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?

    JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News