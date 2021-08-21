MONTREAL -- Outgoing Quebec Liberal candidates and ministers say Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet is "arrogant" in trying to take credit for the Trudeau government's achievements in the province.

On the afternoon of Aug. 21, Mélanie Joly and Pablo Rodriguez presented a report of the lastest months of the Liberal Party in Quebec, attacking mainly the sovereignist formation, but saying very little about the Conservative Party and the New Democratic Party.

"The Bloc Québécois is currently a one-man party. A guy who is disconnected and arrogant," said Joly at a press conference in Montreal, about a week after the election campaign began.

Whe asked if said statement was made because Liberals feel threatened by the Bloc, the outgoing minister said she is setting the record straight because her government has "worked day and night" for Quebecers and Canadians.

"The Bloc Québécois is trying to take credit for the accomplishments of the Liberal government. They say that if it was done, it was because of us. No, it's because of the presence of so many Quebecers around the table," added Rodriguez.

The outgoing government leader and Mélanie Joly recalled their recent announcements, such as the agreements with Quebec for daycare services and high-speed Internet connection in several sectors of the province.

Joly also listed the investments made in the aerospace industry, in regional airports, in Lion Electric and in the creation of a fund for the revival of tourism. Achievements that do not belong to Mr. Blanchet, she said.

"While under the Conservatives with 49 members in Ottawa, the Bloc Québécois never prevented the Harper government from cutting the CBC, to manage cuts in culture. It is when we are in power, when we have a strong presence of ministers and MPs from Quebec, that we make a difference," she continued.

Rodriguez criticized the Bloc for having no plan and being only there to criticize.

"They are big talkers, little doers. The Bloc wants us to send Quebecers to Ottawa to ask. We want to send Quebecers to Ottawa to act," he said.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 21, 2021.