Here are the Montreal-area weekend road closures

Those planning to drive in and around the Island of Montreal on the weekend should be aware that roadwork is planned on certain routes, meaning closures and traffic should be expected.

Closures in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel and Highway 25 will mean congestion not only there but also around the entrance to the Jacques-Cartier bridge.

Using Waze or another route-planning app is advised before leaving.

Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel / Highway 25

Northbound

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel northbound will be closed between exit 90 (R-132) on Highway 20 West in Longueuil and the Sherbrooke Street entrance in Montreal.

Southbound

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. and from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel southbound will be closed between exit 5 (Sherbrooke Street) in Montreal and the Route 132 in Longueuil.

Souligny Avenue will be closed between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand during the same time.

As a result, the following are default closures from 10:30 p.m.:

The Route 132 east and west ramps to Highway 25 North.

The l'Île-Charron Street entrance.

The Sherbrooke, Tellier and Futailles entrances.

Honore-Mercier Bridge / Route 138

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 11 a.m., one lane will be open in each direction between Montreal and Kahnawake on the Mercier Bridge.

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m. and from Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m., the Route 138 west ramp (from Montreal) to Route 132 East, and Route 132 west ramp (from La Prairie) to Route 138 East will close.

From Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the Route 132 East ramp to Route 138 East will close.

Papineau Avenue / Route 335

In Laval, from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., Route 335 (Papineau Avenue) will be closed in both directions between Dagenais Boulevard and des Mille-Îles.

As a result, the north and south Saint-Saens / Perron Avenue entrances will be closed as of 9:30 p.m.

Côte-des-Neiges Road

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the northbound lane and one southbound lane on Côte-des-Neiges road will be closed between Queen-Mary Road and Lacombe Avenue.

In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, the work may be cancelled or modified. Check Quebec511.info regularly for current and upcoming roadblocks.