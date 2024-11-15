MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec solidaire member faces rebuke for saying fellow politicians target minorities

    Quebec Solidaire finance critic Haroun Bouazzi speaks after the tabling of the provincial budget, at the legislature in Quebec City, March 12. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press) Quebec Solidaire finance critic Haroun Bouazzi speaks after the tabling of the provincial budget, at the legislature in Quebec City, March 12. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Amid heavy criticism across party lines, an opposition member of the provincial legislature is not backing down from comments that his fellow lawmakers say painted them as racist.

    Haroun Bouazzi of Québec solidaire has been criticized this week for a speech delivered recently before a community group that works with immigrants.

    He told the audience that every day in the national assembly he witnesses "the construction of the other" — which he described as a perception that the cultures of people who are North African, Muslim, Black or Indigenous are dangerous and inferior.

    Other political parties said Bouazzi's remarks equated to labelling members of the national assembly as racist, and there have been calls for him to be sanctioned.

    The co-leaders of Bouazzi's left-leaning Québec solidaire rebuked him on Thursday, saying his comments were "clumsy and exaggerated."

    Bouazzi explained on Thursday that he was trying to express his concern over the daily discourse at the national assembly, which he said seems to point fingers at immigrants and newcomers as the source of many of Quebec's problems.

    In a radio interview Friday, Bouazzi remained unapologetic and singled out members of the governing Coalition Avenir Québec and opposition Parti Québécois, who he said blamed immigration for social ills.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources

    David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.

    Montreal children's hospitals urging parents to avoid ERs

    The two biggest children’s hospitals in Montreal - the CHU Sainte-Justine and Montreal Children's Hospital - are asking the parents to avoid bringing their children to the emergency room if possible due to a surge in patients.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News