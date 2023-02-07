Quebec Liberals accuse PQ of 'acting like Trump' on border crossing policy

Quebec interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay says that in wanting to close Roxham Road to prevent irregular entry of asylum seekers into Quebec, the Parti Québécois and its leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon are behaving like Donald Trump.

In a news briefing at the national assembly on Tuesday, the MNA for LaFontaine compared his political opponents to the former U.S. president, who preached the construction of a wall to prevent illegal immigration from Mexico to the United States.

Mr Tanguay did not hesitate to describe the PQ proposal as a "deportation policy."

He wondered how the party would manage it all and said asylum seekers are not commodities that can be shuffled from one border to another.

The Liberals preach "orderly immigration" but put the ball back in Ottawa's court, which must renegotiate the safe third country agreement.

Tanguay says he wants the U.S. to take more responsibility for illegal immigration.