Quebec is providing $6M in additional funding to community media

After allocating more than $9.5 million in funding to 153 Quebec community media outlets in 2021-2022, the Quebec government announced Tuesday that an additional sum of nearly $6.142 million is being granted this time to 155 media outlets for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The government said this support will help community media continue to provide the public with quality local and regional information.

The lion's share of the new funding, nearly $5.574 million, comes from the Community Media Operating Grants program, which supports print, radio, television and online community media.

Culture and Communications Minister Mathieu Lacombe believes that support for community media recognizes their essential role in informing the population and offering content adapted to regional realities.

Last year, the Quebec government justified the payment of more than $9.5 million by the fact that community print, radio, television and digital media had been particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 17, 2023