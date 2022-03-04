Quebec allocates $9.5 million to 153 community media companies

The Quebec government announced Friday that it is allocating more than $9.5 million to 153 community media companies in the province.

Officials explain that these print, radio, television and digital media outlets have been particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say they recognizes this essential contribution to Quebec society and hope the money will help increase the supply of local and regional information.

Quebec Minister of Culture and Communications, Nathalie Roy, says she believes that community media, whether in the city or the regions, give a necessary voice to citizens as a tool for social development.

She points out access to information is one of the pillars of democracy.

About $2.89 million of the financial assistance will come from the Labour Ministry.

Minister Jean Boulet adds that community media are important players in maintaining and strengthening the social safety net in all regions of Quebec.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 4, 2022.