Quebec infrastructure must adapt to a future with more extreme weather: expert

Violent storms like the one that ripped through Ontario and Quebec over the weekend will become increasingly familiar as climate change worsens, say experts.



Communities in both provinces are reeling after the devastating storm that killed 10 people and destroyed numerous homes.

As of Wednesday morning, tens of thousands of Quebec households are still without electricity, the efforts to restore power hindered by mangled wires, fallen trees and debris.

"There's going to be much more," said Alain Bourque, executive director of Ouranos, a Quebec consortium on climate change.

"My immediate thought was, 'There we go again with another weather extreme,'" Bourque told CTV News. "[The storm is] very coherent with everything that is expected out of climate change science."

If global temperatures continue to rise, Bourque said, so will the frequency of devastating weather events like this one.

The solution? A time machine.

"If we absolutely wanted to avoid the changes that are happening now, we should have executed the promises that we did in Rio in 1992. And in Kyoto in 1997, which we did not," he said.

Since changing the past isn't an option, Bourque said the next best solution is dramatically reducing greenhouse gases moving forward.

"So we are talking about completely changing our economy to make it completely disconnected with greenhouse gases and oil and gas," said Bourque, adding that society must "go towards renewable energy" and reduce its consumption overall.

It's a predicament made all the more urgent by a recent United Nations (UN) report, which found carbon emissions were at an all-time high between 2010 and 2019.

António Guterres, secretary-general for the UN, said the world is facing "unprecedented heatwaves, terrifying storms, widespread water shortages and the extinction of a million species of plants and animals" and urged immediate action from all governments.

ADAPTING TO REALITY

But even if greenhouse gases were eliminated, Bourque said, a threshold has already been crossed.

In other words, "we will not be able to come back to our past climate."

He said it's a solemn reality Quebecers must adapt to in order to prevent further destruction of homes and lives.

This is where "the engineers, the land use planners, the health specialists, the urban planners" come in.

For example, just as some coastal buildings are constructed to withstand earthquakes, homes in Quebec could be built to better endure strong winds, heavy rain and hail, he said.

This philosophy can be applied to all sorts of weather extremes, from heatwaves, to drought, to flood, to fire.

"You just need to go in California to see how they use water differently than we do in Canada in Quebec. And that's a good example of adapting to less water availability because of climate change and increased drought frequency."

In Bourque's eyes, redesigning our lives around the "unavoidable" nature of climate change is key.

"Depending on where you live, adaptation is going to be different because adaptation is very local or regional in nature," he said.

"We need to be able to shelter our communities with respect to those risks."