Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Premier François Legault and National Public Health Director Horacio Arruda will not be in attendance, according to a notice sent out to the media.

However, the province's vaccination campaign director, Daniel Paré, and associate deputy health minister, Lucie Opatrny, are expected to be on hand to answer questions.

Wednesday, COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec spiked by 39 as documented cases rose by 14,486.