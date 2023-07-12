Quebec flood victims to receive disaster relief

Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel gives an update on the major ice storm that hit the Outaouais and Montreal regions, Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel gives an update on the major ice storm that hit the Outaouais and Montreal regions, Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon