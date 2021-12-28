Quebec is expanding booster shot eligibility to people 18 and older on a gradual basis starting in early January as cases of COVID-19 are reaching record levels in the province.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said he expects to vaccinate the entire eligible population in Quebec with a third dose by March 2022.

Booster shots, currently only open to people 60 and older and certain vulnerable groups of people, will be opened up to younger people by five-year groups starting on Jan. 4.

Here is the schedule for when more age groups can book an appointment for a third dose of the vaccine in the New Year:

Jan. 4: 55-59 years old

Jan. 6: 50-54 years old

Jan. 10: 45-49 years old

Jan. 12: 40-44 years old

Jan. 14: 35-39 years old

Jan. 17: 30-34 years old

Jan. 19: 25-29 years old

Jan. 21: 18-24 years old

The third dose is also being expanded as of Wednesday to other groups of people, including health workers in private settings, those in palliative care, workers in social services, as well as workers in food inspection facilities and slaughterhouses.

The news comes as the health minister announced roughly 7,000 health-care workers have been sidelined due to COVID-19. That number is expected to grow to 10,000 “in the next few days,” according to the health minister.

To avoid a further disruption in health-care services, some health-care workers are being asked to continue working under certain conditions despite testing positive for the coronavirus or being exposed to a positive case.

"The Omicron contagion is so exponential that we must remove a lot of staff from the network, as I've explained, and that presents a risk on the network capacity to treat Quebecers," Dubé said.

"But now currently, we must take very concrete and practical steps. This is risk management and the question of balancing things out."

The ministry of health is looking at "all the measures" to retain health-care services, incuding the support of about 300 Red Cross personnel, accoring to Dubé.

On Tuesday, the province reported a record-breaking 12,833 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths. Hospitalizations also rose to 702, up by 88 from the day before.

This is a developing story. More to come.