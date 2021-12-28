There are 12,833 new COVID-19 infections in Quebec -- another record-breaking number of people who have contracted the virus.

The province's health officials also confirmed 15 more deaths.

The positivity rate in Quebec is now 26.8 per cent and the seven-day average now sits at 9,133.

There are 1,468 active outbreaks in the province.

On Dec. 27, a total of 40,550 samples were analyzed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations are up by 88, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 702.

Of those, 115 people are in intensive care; up by six.

Health officials note the risk of infection for people who are not vaccinated is 1.2 times that of someone who received two doses and the risk of hospitalization is 12.1 times someone who is fully vaccinated.