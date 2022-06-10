Quebec English-language advocacy group president steps down

Changes are coming to Quebec Community Groups Network, an English-language support group in Montreal.

QCGN president Marlene Jennings has decided not to seek another mandate after serving in the post for two years.

She said she has other commitments that she does not want to delay any further.

"From the onset, my intention was to fulfill one mandate, which was to come to an end this spring at the AGM," she said.

Jennings took over the QCGN at a difficult time for the umbrella organization that promotes and defends the anglophone community in Quebec.

Jennings' mandate has been dominated by the CAQ government's Bill 96 (An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec). The QCGN is opposed to many aspects of the law, including the use of the notwithstanding clause.

Jennings said the CAQ has pinned a bullseye on the English-speaking community.

"The QCGN has morphed into an active advocacy organization that our community and political stakeholders look to to take the lead to provide evidence-informed analysis on issues of importance to English-speaking Quebecers," she said.

Eva Ludwig will replace Jennings as president on an interim basis.