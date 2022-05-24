Language law Bill 96 adopted, promising sweeping changes for Quebec
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the province's legislature.
MNAs voted 78-29 in favour of passing the law Tuesday afternoon, with opposition members from the Liberal Party and Parti Québécois voting against it.
The passing of the bill comes as a constitutional lawyer based in Montreal says he, along with a committee of other lawyers, plan to challenge it in court.
Bill 96 "is…the most gratuitous use of power I've ever seen," said Julius Grey on Tuesday, hours before the legislation was adopted.
Meanwhile, Quebec Premier François Legault told English-speakers on Tuesday afternoon that the province is making a "historic promise" that they will "keep" their services, also saying he believes they're better served already in their own language than any other linguistic minority.
Reacting to the bill's passage while at a news conference in Vancouver, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters he has "concerns" about Bill 96, but did not give a clear answer when asked if the federal government would intervene in a legal challenge.
"We continue to look very carefully at what the final form of this will take and we will base our decision on what we see as the need to keep minorities protected across the country," he said in English.
"I know how important it is to support francophone communities outside of Quebec, but it's also extremely important to make sure we protect francophone communities within Quebec," he added, noting that he once taught French in British Columbia.
CHANGES ACROSS NEARLY EVERY SECTOR
The bill was designed as an update to Quebec's original language law, Bill 101, but it contains huge, sweeping changes that will make deep marks in the justice system and college education system, among many other sectors of Quebec society.
Among other things, it would make it mandatory for new immigrants in Quebec to communicate with any government entity entirely in French starting just six months after their arrival.
The bill would also change the system for deciding how many judges in Quebec must be bilingual, shifting that power to the justice minister -- who is currently the same person as the minister responsible for French.
It would cap enrolment levels at English-language CEGEPs, making the colleges more and more difficult to get into as their growth will be halted at 2019 levels.
Within those colleges, students would also face new requirements -- some would need to pass a French-language exam in order to graduate and to take some of their core classes in French, while unilingual English students would also need to take more classes to learn French.
That will, in turn, drastically change the staffing of the colleges, they've said, spurring a major hiring of French-language teachers and likely putting the jobs of some English-speaking teachers at risk.
There's been much confusion over what kind of effect the law will have on health care, with lawyers warning that its language leaves the door open to a serious change in how easy it is to get health care in English, and the government insisting verbally that nothing will change on that front.
Verbal assurances, however, come cheap, say the legal critics, whereas the bill as written is expansive and very complicated, leaving much uncertain.
'I KNOW OF NO LINGUISTIC MINORITY THAT IS BETTER SERVED': LEGAULT
Legault called that criticism "disinformation" last week. He said again on Tuesday, after the bill's passage, that the government is promising English services will be maintained.
"I know there are some who are adding fuel to the fire by claiming that Bill 96 will prevent English-speaking Quebecers from receiving health-care services in English," Legault said.
"We know that some of the people are worried. We are committed to protecting your access to health care in English. It is a historical promise that we will keep, and you will continue to have, English-speaking hospitals, schools, CEGEPs and universities," he continued.
"I know of no linguistic minority that is better served in its own language than the English-speaking community in Quebec."
The premier added that "we are proud of that," and that "we are also proud to be a francophone nation in North America and it’s our duty to protect our common language, and I invite all Quebecers to speak it, to love it and to protect it."
WHO QUALIFIES AS AN ENGLISH SPEAKER?
The head of the Quebec Community Groups’ Network or QCGN, an umbrella group representing English-speaking Quebecers, said that after a year of trying to educate people about the bill and sway lawmakers to alter it, the finall bill "still is not what we wanted."
“It's a sad day. I think it's a sad day for all of Quebec," said QCGN director Sylvia Martin-Laforge.
Like the lawyers planning to challenge the bill, she said she finds the way it was passed -- shielding it from most legal appeals -- disturbing.
“The preventative use of the notwithstanding clause is incredibly troubling,” she said. “We can't appeal to either the Charter of Rights of Quebec or the Canadian Charter.”
The lawyers, so far represented by constitutional lawyer Julius Grey, plan to take their case all the way to the United Nations if needed, Grey said Tuesday.
In a statement, the QCGN said they do have a “vision of an inclusive Quebec where French is the common language” and that most English-speakers “favour promoting and protecting the French language in Quebec – and throughout Canada.”
But the group is “convinced there are more effective and inclusive ways to achieve this goal... and that it can be achieved without vacating the human, equality and legal rights of Quebecers,” it wrote.
Martin-Laforge said that one worry that regular Montrealers raise most often isn’t necessarily with any of the sectors the bill will affect, such as health or the justice system, but with the entire idea of separating “historic” English-speakers from other kinds of English-speakers.
In Quebec, “historic anglophones” has been the term used to describe people whose parents can prove they went to English school in Canada, and who therefore qualify for English school themselves, and whose children do too.
Others, especially immigrants, must go to French school -- even if their parents were educated in English as well, but outside Canada.
Bill 96 marks the first time the government seems prepared to extend this division outside the education system, also cutting off access to other government services in English to those who aren’t “historic” English-speakers, especially new immigrants.
“I think that people are very worried about the use of the identity issue around historic anglophones, and what does that mean? what does that mean in practice?” Martin-Laforge said.
“The English-speaking community are those that want, need services in English.”
Even for those who do qualify for English schooling, the idea of proving that in many settings in daily life is jarring, she said.
“I and others, what are we going to do, whip out some kind of card that says we're historic anglos?” she said.
“How do you prove it if you've lived in Quebec all your life, but more importantly, how do you prove it if you come from elsewhere in Canada? The whole notion of ‘historic anglo’ is a bad one.”
People have repeatedly made it clear to the QCGN that they’re “not wanting to be categorized, not wanting to be identified by the state,” she said.
What people outside Quebec don’t always understand is that many officially English-speakers are actually very competent in French, or even fluently bilingual, like she is, she said.
But there are situations where people should have a right to speak their mother tongue, she argued.
“My example is, when I was brought up, my mother comforted me in English with, I don’t know, Mother Goose or whatever it is,” she said.
“When I get older and I need more compassionate care, the language of comfort that will probably reach me is English, even though I speak perfect French.”
“It's complicated,” she said. “Health care is about health-care outcomes -- you want people to be better…most health-care professionals feel that way too. The government should not be legislating what [language] doctors speak to their patients in.”
With files from The Canadian Press
-- This is a breaking news story. More to come.
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
15 killed in elementary school shooting; gunman dead: Texas governor
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school. Abbott says the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old man, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers.
Canada sending more artillery to Ukraine, 'crucial' to fight against Russia: Anand
Canada is sending an additional 20,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine for the Ukrainian military to use in its ongoing defence against the Russians. This ammunition—155mm calibre, as well as fuses and charge bags—is being donated, but comes at a cost of $98 million, according to the federal government.
BREAKING | Language law Bill 96 adopted, promising sweeping changes for Quebec
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.
Ottawa to release findings of military sexual misconduct report in 'coming days'
The findings of a highly-anticipated report about how to tackle sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will be made public in the 'coming days,' a spokesperson for Defence Minister Anita Anand says.
Power outages persist across Ontario and Quebec as death toll rises
Power outages caused by the powerful and deadly storm that swept across Ontario and Quebec on Saturday are stretching into another day, as hydro providers warned customers they could be waiting even longer for service to be fully restored.
Experts hope 'ring vaccination' will contain monkeypox outbreaks
An infectious disease expert believes monkeypox outbreaks can be contained by using a strategy called 'ring vaccination' – which means vaccinating all the close contacts of an infected person.
Baby formula: Health Canada monitoring 'potential' sunflower oil shortage
Health Canada says it is preparing for the possibility that a shortage of sunflower oil could further strain baby formula supplies in Canada.
Satellite images appear to show Russian ships loading up with Ukrainian grain in Crimea
Russia's theft of Ukrainian grain appears to be ramping up as it continues its war on the country, according to new satellite photos of the Crimean port of Sevastopol.
Mapping program Mounties struggled to open could have helped contain N.S. mass killer
A report looking into a mapping program the RCMP had access to -- but couldn't open -- during the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia concludes it could have helped contain the killer's rampage.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford widens lead in final stretch of Ontario election campaign, poll suggests
Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative party have widened their lead ahead of next week's Ontario election, a new survey suggests.
-
Five more arrests following second violent night at Toronto beach
Police have arrested five people following a second violent night along Toronto’s Ashbridges Bay on Monday, which included a teenager aiming fireworks into a crowd of people and the stabbing of a 23-year-old man.
-
What to do if your food spoiled during power outages caused by Ontario's storm
The violent storm that wreaked havoc in Ontario this weekend left thousands without power for days. Here's how long you should wait before throwing out your food.
Atlantic
-
Mapping program Mounties struggled to open could have helped contain N.S. mass killer
A report looking into a mapping program the RCMP had access to -- but couldn't open -- during the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia concludes it could have helped contain the killer's rampage.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: Two senior Mounties exempted from cross-examination
The commission of inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia has agreed to provide special accommodations for three senior Mounties when they testify about command decisions they made as the tragedy unfolded.
-
Mask mandates end in all Atlantic Canadian schools, but health officials still recommend their use
For the first time in a long time, students, teachers and staff in all four Atlantic provinces are no longer required to wear a mask while in public schools.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder to retire
London, ONt. Mayor Ed Holder will be retiring from politics at the end of the current term of council.
-
LPS chief releases statement after woman charged for allegedly assaulting police officer
London Police Service Chief Steve Williams issued a statement Tuesday afternoon following an incident at White Oaks Mall earlier this month involving a civilian and a police officer.
-
'It’s been an exhausting three days': London neighbourhoods clean up storm aftermath
As of Tuesday, power has been restored to most London Hydro customers. While some residents in areas including London’s Old East Village endured severe damage during the storm, some people are still without electricity.
Northern Ontario
-
Monkeypox patients in Ontario must be isolated in health-care settings
Health-care workers treating patients with monkeypox should use proper N95 masks, eye protection and isolation protocols similar to those of COVID-19, officials say.
-
Police say impaired golf cart driver refused to pull over
A 36-year-old Kirkland Lake resident has been charged following an incident May 22 involving a golf cart driver who refused to stop for police.
-
Vandals leave broken glass strewn across North Bay playground
Thomson Park playground is temporarily closed as officials deal with vandalism that has rendered the park unsafe.
Calgary
-
Calgary Flames look to even things up against the Oilers
Connor McDavid has been on a mission against the Calgary Flames.
-
Okotoks man in Kia Optima clocked at 209 km/h outside Black Diamond
A 22-year-old Okotoks man will appear in court after a peace officer recorded him speeding at more than double the limit on an undivided highway on Victoria Day.
-
CTV News Calgary wins 2022 RTDNA Prairie Region Award
The Radio Television Digital News Association has recognized CTV News Calgary with a RTDNA Prairie Region Award.
Kitchener
-
Brantford woman killed during Saturday's storm
The woman killed at Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area during Saturday's storm has now been identified as Shelby Humble-Neale of Brantford.
-
Storm cleanup continues in Waterloo region, Kitchener’s largest high school closed
The largest high school in Kitchener has been closed Tuesday due to a power outage, as the area continues to recover from Saturday's storm.
-
Guelph students learn about Indigenous culture through art
With the help of Indigenous artist Michael “Cy” Cywink, students at Waverly Drive Public School created a mural that incorporates aspects of First Nations culture.
Vancouver
-
New image offers clearer view of Chinatown bear spray suspect
Days after a senior was attacked with bear spray in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood, police have released a new image that provides a clearer view of their suspect.
-
Dog custody dispute between B.C. exes highlights complexity of proving ownership
A B.C. woman has been ordered to return a dog she says she received as a gift through a verbal agreement and repay hundreds of dollars for a pet deposit.
-
15 killed in elementary school shooting; gunman dead: Texas governor
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school. Abbott says the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old man, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers.
Edmonton
-
'Play La Bamba Baby': Newest giant sign echoes Ben Stelter call to hear Joey Moss' favourite song
"Play La Bamba Baby" is the most recent Oilers cheer to show up in giant orange letters against Edmonton's skyline.
-
Hangar 11 to be restored, renovated into mixed-use space
An airport hangar in Edmonton has been designated a historic resource by city council, and will now be refurbished into a mixed-use space.
-
Edmonton's K-Days to get $10M from federal government
The federal government is providing $17.5 million for tourism projects in the province, including $10 million for Edmonton's K-Days fair.
Windsor
-
Windsor crews providing assistance in storm-ravaged Ontario regions
A crew of workers from ENWIN Utilities is heading to central Ontario Tuesday evening to assist with power restoration efforts after a weekend storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people.
-
Demolition of Detroit Incinerator set to begin next month
Demolition of the Detroit Incinerator, which was a source of air pollution and health concerns for nearby residents for 30 years, is slated to begin next month and finish by the end of the year.
-
Shooting investigation underway after large party on Oak Street
Windsor police are asking for help in a shooting investigation after a large party on Oak Street.
Regina
-
Regina COVID-19 viral levels rebound in latest wastewater analysis: U of R
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater levels have bounced back up again in the latest analysis from the University of Regina, following several weeks of a downward trend.
-
Sask. Roughriders players show up to practice despite labour dispute
The Saskatchewan Roughriders went on with practice on Monday at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon despite CFL players rejecting the new collective bargaining agreement with the league.
-
15 killed in elementary school shooting; gunman dead: Texas governor
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school. Abbott says the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old man, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa officials to give update on storm cleanup
Tens of thousands of people across the Ottawa region are still without power Tuesday morning as hydro crews continue repair work following Saturday's massive storm.
-
Ottawa schools with power to reopen Wednesday
Ottawa schools that have power will be open Wednesday, but many schools remain closed.
-
Spoiled food: City of Ottawa adds more disposal bins
The city of Ottawa is setting up disposal bins at locations across the city for residents to get rid of food spoiled because of the ongoing power outages.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek 2nd suspect in Nutana shooting death
Saskatoon police are searching for a second suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in the city's Nutana neighbourhood.
-
Blaze rips through Saskatoon residential building
A Saskatoon residential building was badly damaged by fire early Monday morning.
-
Signs of COVID-19 jump nearly 21% in Saskatoon's wastewater
The research team monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater for signs of COVID-19 has seen an increase.