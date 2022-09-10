Quebec election: Two new parties trying to spoil Liberals' chances with anglophones

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Charles III proclaimed king at tradition-steeped ceremony

Two days after his mother's death thrust him onto the throne, King Charles III was officially announced as monarch Saturday, in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism -- and, for the first time, broadcast live.

From left, Prince William, Camilla the Queen Consort, and King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Ukraine breaks through front line in east, nearing key town

Western defense officials and analysts on Saturday said they believed Ukraine had punched through Russian front lines south of the country's second-largest city, taking thousands of square miles of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon