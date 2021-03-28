QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec’s Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault will be on “administrative segregation” after announcing publicly a family member may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

“We learned today that the father of my children has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” wrote the minister on social media Sunday.

On the advice of public health, he’ll need to test negative twice before she resumes normal work, according to the post.

Guilbault is also the minister reposible for public security.

This is a developing story that will be updated.