Public health officials say 68 fewer Quebecers are in hospital to be treated for COVID-19, a remaining total of 1,834 people.

Intensive care admissions are down by five, for a total of 119 people receiving care.

Of the new hospitalizations, six are under the age of four (an age group not eligible for vaccination) and one is between the ages of five and 11.

An additional seven people under the age of 59 and 13 aged 60 and older are unvaccinated or received their first dose less than 14 days ago.

Three people under the age of 59 and three aged 60 and older have one dose of vaccine, while nine people under the age of 59 and 11 aged 60 and older received their second dose of vaccine more than seven days ago.

Eight people under the age of 59 and 43 aged 60 and older received their third dose more than seven days ago, while eight have unknown vaccination status.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out vaccination does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

The province's health officials also confirmed 23 more deaths, a total of 13,835.

The number of active infections is now 24,114, with 926 outbreaks.

The province's seven-day average is 1,979.

To date, 870,517 people have recovered from the illness.

On Feb. 16, a total of 22,720 samples were analyzed.

Quebec is reporting 1,837 new recorded COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 908,466 since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 87,267 rapid tests have been declared since the online portal opened. Of that number, 67,872 positive tests were registered.

Thursday, 533 were reported, with 410 of them positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 17,656 more vaccinations in the province; 17,500 doses in the last 24 hours and 156 doses before Jan. 17 for a total of 18,279,492 doses.

Outside Quebec, 299,656 doses were given, for a cumulative total of 18,579,148.

As of Jan. 17, a total of 7,407,567 Quebecers, or 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 7,023,253 people, or 86 per cent, have received two.

Of those eligible for a third dose, 4,063,335 Quebecers, or 50 per cent, have received it.