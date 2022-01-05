MONTREAL -- Quebec reported a spike of 39 COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday as hospitalizations continued to rise sharply.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,820 people have died due to the virus.

There are now 1,750 people in hospital, a net increase of 158, after 321 were admitted and 163 were no longer in care.

Of those, 191 people are in the ICU, an overall increase of six from the day before. Twenty-nine were admitted into that unit and 23 were released.

-- More detials to come.