MONTREAL -- As demand for COVID-19 testing soars, Quebec public health announced new screening priorities Tuesday for PCR tests. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms who falls outside of the groups listed below must take a rapid-test instead — and if there’s no rapid tests available, said individuals will be considered COVID-positive and must follow the appropriate isolation guidelines.

PCR tests performed in screening clinics are now reserved for symptomatic individuals belonging to the following groups:

People who are hospitalized

Emergency room patients

Health care workers in contact with patients

Staff, residents, essential care providers and visitors in hospitals and group lodging facilities

Ambulatory patients for whom COVID-19 treatment is being considered

Homeless people or those in precarious residential situations

PCR tests will also be reserved for:

People who live in First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities or travel there for work

People transferred to or from a hospital or group home

Symptomatic OR asymptomatic people in settings where confirmed or suspected outbreaks have occurred

Asymptomatic people in hospitals, long-term care facilities and group lodging settings

On Tuesday the province also lowered the isolation guidelines from 10 to five days for most people, namely those with COVID-19-like symptoms, those exposed to the virus through a positive person in their household, those who are double vaccinated, and children under 12. For others, the isolation period remains at 10 days.