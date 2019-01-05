

CTV Montreal





The Quebec coroner's office is investigating the death of a 56-year-old kayaker who fell into the St. Lawrence river near Montreal's port on Saturday.

The coast guard spotted the man in distress in the water at around 2 p.m. and alerted Montreal police.

The man had been kayaking with five other people when his boat suddenly capsized.

Montreal fire operations Chief Benoit Martel says the man's body travelled a short distance before becoming stuck between a merchant ship and the pier.

It took two ice rescue teams about an hour to free the lifeless body from the water.

Police say the death was not criminal and that all the kayakers were wearing floatation vests and were dressed appropriately for the weather.