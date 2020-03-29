MONTREAL -- There were 342 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Sunday.

#COVID19 - Au Québec, en date du 29 mars 2020 à 13h, la situation est la suivante :

➡️2 840 cas confirmés

➡️22 décès

➡️6 313 personnes sous investigation

➡️49 364 analyses négatives (cas infirmés)



Pour connaître le détail par régions : https://t.co/fiqW5E4y8R — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) March 29, 2020

Quebec Premier Francois Legault was back at the head of a news conference along with Quebec Public Health Director Horacio Arruda Sunday for an update on the state of COVD-19 pandemic in the province.

There were no new deaths reported in the province with the number remaining at 22. Hospitalizations are up 28 in the province and now at 192.

Legault announced that additional support such as additional staff will be given to those monitoring and running seniors' residences.

"Like many of you I had a walk yesterday," said Legault. "I had many cheers, and it's my turn to cheer Quebecers... We can see that the daily increase in cases seems to be stabilizing."

Legault said other province's later spring breaks was one of the reasons the numbers are higher in Quebec. Arruda explained that the curve is not the same everywhere, but the more it goes up, the longer it will take to flatten the curve so measures are important.

This is developing.