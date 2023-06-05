Quebec City police searching for missing teen boys who may be in Montreal

Quebec City police (SPVQ) are asking for the public's help in locating two teenage boys, who police feel may be in the Montreal area.

Noam Morin, 13, and Nathan Perreault, 14, were last seen the morning of June 2 in the Neufchatel area of the provincial capital.

The boys may be on a read and white scooter.

The boys' families feel their health and safety may be at risk, according to an SPVQ release.

Two teen boys from Quebec City were last seen on June 2, 2023 and may be riding this scooter. SOURCE: SPVQ

Perreault is 5'6", weighs around 115 pounds has brown hair and eyes and speaks French.

Morin also speaks French is around 5'3" and 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Those who spot either of the two boys are asked to call 911 or 418-641-2447.