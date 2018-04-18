

The Canadian Press





Quebec City Police have reportedly located the body of a two-year-old child who was the subject of a missing persons report Wednesday afternoon.

Le SPVQ a le regret de confirmer que le corps de Rosalie Gagnon, 2 ans, a été retrouvé décédé près d'une résidence privée de l'avenue de Gaulle dans le secteur Charlesbourg. Une enquête policière est en cours. pic.twitter.com/wc1a9yoj19 — Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) April 19, 2018

At the request of the family, the SPVQ issued a missing person's notice on Wednesday to find Audrey Gagnon, 23, and her daughter Rosalie.

Late in the afternoon, the police located the young mother in the area of Gaspard Avenue in Quebec City, but without the girl.

The child was found unresponsive in a residence in Charlesbourg, and was subsequently transported to hospital.

On Wednesday morning, a citizen reported the presence of an empty stroller near Bon-Air Park, in the Charlesbourg area.

The police investigation determined that the stroller belonged to Audrey Gagnon, a resident of Quebec City.

Gagnon wil be questioned by police, as well as a man who was present at the time of the discovery. Both parties are being treated as "important witnesses," a spokesperson for Quebec City police said.

More to come.