Quebec City police locate body of missing two-year-old near Charlesbourg home
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 5:04PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 18, 2018 10:28PM EDT
Quebec City Police have reportedly located the body of a two-year-old child who was the subject of a missing persons report Wednesday afternoon.
Le SPVQ a le regret de confirmer que le corps de Rosalie Gagnon, 2 ans, a été retrouvé décédé près d'une résidence privée de l'avenue de Gaulle dans le secteur Charlesbourg. Une enquête policière est en cours. pic.twitter.com/wc1a9yoj19— Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) April 19, 2018
At the request of the family, the SPVQ issued a missing person's notice on Wednesday to find Audrey Gagnon, 23, and her daughter Rosalie.
Late in the afternoon, the police located the young mother in the area of Gaspard Avenue in Quebec City, but without the girl.
The child was found unresponsive in a residence in Charlesbourg, and was subsequently transported to hospital.
On Wednesday morning, a citizen reported the presence of an empty stroller near Bon-Air Park, in the Charlesbourg area.
The police investigation determined that the stroller belonged to Audrey Gagnon, a resident of Quebec City.
Gagnon wil be questioned by police, as well as a man who was present at the time of the discovery. Both parties are being treated as "important witnesses," a spokesperson for Quebec City police said.
More to come.
Latest Montreal News
- Couillard says Ottawa must do more to deal with asylum seekers
- Man who forced turnaround of Sunwing flight ordered to pay $17,453
- Rights groups worried about abuse at G7 summit
- Daughter of mosque shooting victim said family immigrated to avoid terrorist attacks
- NASA's TESS spacecraft embarks on quest to find new planets