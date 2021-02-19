QUEBEC CITY -- Three searches carried out Thursday evening by Quebec City police officers led to the seizure of large quantities of illicit cannabis, cocaine and other drugs as well as the arrest of two people.

Two units from the Quebec City police department (SPVQ) seized more than 59 kilos of illicit cannabis, a few kilos of cannabis concentrate, nearly one kilogram of cocaine, about 30,000 methamphetamine tablets, more than 1,000 vape products and 700 cartridges containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), as well as several products derived from cannabis.

#ARRESTATIONS | Les enquêteurs de l’Unité accès cannabis en collaboration avec l’Unité des stupéfiants du SPVQ ont procédé hier soir à trois importantes perquisitions qui ont permis de saisir une importante quantité de cannabis illicite et de stupéfiant. https://t.co/DAv0hzSgQj pic.twitter.com/KgWl1qd0U8 — Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) February 19, 2021

The SPVQ said that its investigation into drug trafficking began last April.

Two men aged 30 and 31 were arrested and questioned before being released pending further legal proceedings.

Two of the searches took place in residences in the La Haute-Saint-Charles sector and the other in a residence in the Charlesbourg borough.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021.