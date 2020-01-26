MONTREAL -- The crimes committed by Alexandre Bissonnette were not motivated by unfathomable racism, contrary to what a Quebec Superior Court justice ruled, according to Bissonnette's lawyer, who today is challenging in Quebec's Court of Appeal the sentence imposed on his client last year.

Carrying two firearms, Alexandre Bissonnette shot and killed six men at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec on January 29, 2017, and injured several other people.

On Feb. 8, 2019, Justice Francois Huot of the Quebec Superior Court condemned Bissonnette to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 40 years after Bissonnette pleaded guilty.

However, Bissonnette's lawyer, Charles-Olivier Gosselin, on Monday argued in Quebec's highest court that the judge who sentenced his client made several errors of law. (Bissonnette, 30, was not in court Monday as he does not have to be present at this stage of the proceedings.)

Bissonnette's parents were present at the Quebec courthouse Monday morning, as were several members of the Quebec Muslim community.

Bissonnette's attorneys had appealed his sentence, calling the four-decade prison term unreasonable and asking for it to be reduced to 25 years.

The Crown -- which had sought six consecutive life sentences amounting to a 150-year prison term -- and Quebec's attorney general counter that the sentence should be increased to 50 years, considering the seriousness of the crimes.

An association of defence attorneys has been granted intervener status and will argue that the Criminal Code contravenes the Charter of Rights and Freedoms by allowing judges to impose consecutive life sentences for multiple murders rather than have them served concurrently.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2020.