Quebec City: Caleche drivers begin strike, demanding more horses
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 6:33PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 25, 2018 6:53PM EDT
The majority of caleche drivers in Quebec City began striking Wednesday.
Last month, unionized workers with Caleches Quebec voted in favour of a strike mandate.
Fourteen of the city’s 17 permits for horse-drawn carriage operators belong to the company.
The walkout comes during peak tourist season.
The spots where tourists usually stop to get a ride now sit empty, with picket signs announcing the work conflict.
Their message: operators want management to increase the number of horses available for work.
Management, however, isn’t speaking to the media.
Meanwhile, the three caleches operated by a different company are still touring the streets of Old Quebec.
