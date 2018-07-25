

CTV Montreal





The majority of caleche drivers in Quebec City began striking Wednesday.

Last month, unionized workers with Caleches Quebec voted in favour of a strike mandate.

Fourteen of the city’s 17 permits for horse-drawn carriage operators belong to the company.

The walkout comes during peak tourist season.

The spots where tourists usually stop to get a ride now sit empty, with picket signs announcing the work conflict.

Their message: operators want management to increase the number of horses available for work.

Management, however, isn’t speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, the three caleches operated by a different company are still touring the streets of Old Quebec.