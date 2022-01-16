MONTREAL -- Quebec's treasury board is calling on public servants from all departments to help in hospitals, CTV News has confirmed.

Radio-Canada first reported that an internal letter was sent to government personnel asking them to temporarily become service aids.

Service aids help prepare and distribute meals to patients, they also help with cleaning and other tasks. Quebec's health ministry is looking to hire 2,165 of them.

A treasury spokesperson told CTV News the call for help is in response to rapidly-rising occupancy in Quebec's hospitals due to the highly-infectious Omicron variant.

"(There is) an urgent need for personnel," Florence Plourde told CTV in an email, adding that the aids will be brought in over the coming weeks.

As of Sunday, there were 3,085 people in hospital with COVID-19, 275 of whom were in the ICU.

-- This is a developing story. More to come.