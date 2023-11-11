Quebec authorizes nearly 1,000 megawatts of electricity for 11 industrial projects
The Quebec government has unveiled the list of 11 companies whose projects were given the go-ahead for large-scale power connections of 5 megawatts or more, for a total of 956 MW.
The announcement was made in a press release Friday evening.
Five of the selected projects relate to the battery sector, and two to the bioenergy sector.
TES Canada's plan to build a green hydrogen production plant in Shawinigan, announced on Friday, is on the list.
Hydro-Québec will also supply 5 MW or more to the future Northvolt plant at its facilities in Saint-Basile-le-Grand and McMasterville.
Other industrial projects selected are those of Air Liquide Canada, Ford-Ecopro CAM Canada S.E.C, Nouveau monde Graphite and Volta Energy Solutions Canada.
Bioenergy projects include Greenfield Global Québec, in Varennes, and WM Québec, in Sainte-Sophie.
There's also Duravit Canada's manufacturing project in Matane, Quebec Iron Ore's green steel project in Fermont, Côte-Nord, and Vantage Data Centers CanadaQC4's data center project in Pointe-Claire.
All projects were selected las August "according to defined analysis criteria, such as technical connection capacities and impact on the Quebec power grid, economic and regional development spinoffs, environmental and social impact, as well as consistency with government orientations," states the press release from the office of Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec's Economy, Innovation and Energy Minister.
"With energy balances tightening and the electrification of our economy on the rise, we need to choose the most promising projects and allocate available electricity wisely," said Fitzgibbon.
"These 11 projects will accelerate the energy transition, while creating significant economic spinoffs throughout Quebec."
The government is continuing its analysis of other energy-intensive industrial projects to help make the transition to a greener economy, until March 31.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 11, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
Innisfil, Ont. homes destroyed in explosion and fire
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion at a home in Innisfil, Ont. early Saturday morning that destroyed two houses.
A missile strike targets Kyiv as Russian train carriages derail due to 'unauthorized interference'
Russian forces targeted Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, as part of an overnight bombardment felt across the country, local officials said Saturday, while drones that Russian officials blamed on the Ukrainian military targeted areas around Moscow and the region of Smolensk.
INTERACTIVE Once a leader, Canada's peacekeeping efforts dwindling for decades, experts say
At a London summit in 2016, Canada's government pledged to send more than 600 additional peacekeeping personnel abroad. In the seven years since then, headcounts for Canada’s peacekeepers have dropped to double-digits.
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy who died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
London police clash with counter-protesters as tensions rise over a pro-Palestinian peace march
Palestinian supporters marched peacefully through central London on Saturday, even as right-wing counter-protesters clashed with police, after a week of angry debate over whether to permit the demonstration on a day when Britain honoured its war dead.
Gaza's main hospital goes dark in intense fighting as Israel's attacks put it at odds with allies
Israel's prime minister pushed back Saturday against calls from Western allies to do more to protect Palestinian civilians, as troops encircled Gaza's largest hospital where doctors said five patients died, including a premature baby, after the last generator ran out of fuel.
Indigenous soldiers determined to carry on family legacies
Wednesday is National Aboriginal Veterans Day, which was first observed in Winnipeg in 1994. The Canadian Press spoke with three Indigenous soldiers about why they enlisted.
Trump joins media outlets in pushing for his federal election interference case to be televised
Donald Trump is pushing for his federal election interference trial in Washington to be televised, joining media outlets that say the American public should be able to watch the historic case unfold.
Toronto
-
Jury in Peter Nygard trial asks judge how to proceed if they can't agree on a count
The judge in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is urging the jury to keep deliberating after they asked how to proceed if they can't reach a unanimous decision on one of the counts.
-
Jobs and more jobs: What happened at Ontario's Queen’s Park this week
Here's what happened at Queen's Park this week.
-
One person transported to hospital following multi-vehicle collision in Etobicoke
Investigators are on scene following a multiple-vehicle collision in Etobicoke.
Atlantic
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies held throughout the region
A number of Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held throughout the Maritimes on Saturday, remembering veterans past and present.
-
One person is in custody after New Brunswick RCMP issue alert for armed suspect
New Brunswick RCMP say one person is in custody after issuing an alert for an armed suspect in the town of Sussex.
-
P.E.I. government response to post-tropical storm Fiona co-ordinated but flawed
A new report says P.E.I.'s response last year to post-tropical storm Fiona was well-co-ordinated, but says there's room for improvement for government agencies and their partners.
London
-
London, Ont. Remembrance Day ceremony underway, road closures in effect
Road closures are in effect as the annual Remembrance Day ceremony gets underway at the cenotaph in London’s Victoria Park.
-
Suspect wanted on outstanding warrant arrested during break and enter
A London man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a vacant building in the city’s downtown core earlier this week.
-
Calls for action after another crash shuts Riverside Drive
London police have posted to social media that Riverside Drive is closed to all traffic between Beaverbrook Avenue and Upper Avenue.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada's first community-wide smart grid launches in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday to help launch Canada's first community-wide smart grid, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has all the details.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
-
Sudbury murder victim died of blunt force injuries, police say
A 40-year-old woman whose remains were found in a wooded area of Greater Sudbury this week died of blunt force injuries, police said Friday.
Calgary
-
Crowds gather at National War Memorial, Cenotaphs across Ottawa on Remembrance Day
Large crowds gathered at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa and at Cenotaphs across the region on Remembrance Day, to honour the men and women who served in times of war, military conflict and peace.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies from the Hangar Flight Museum in Calgary
CTV News Calgary will livestream the Remembrance Day service at the Hangar Flight Museum Saturday, starting at 10:30 a.m.
-
Arab and Muslim leaders call for immediate end to Gaza war
Saudi Arabia and Muslim countries called on Saturday for an immediate end to military operations in Gaza, declaring at a joint Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh that Israel bears responsibility for 'crimes' against Palestinians.
Kitchener
-
Driver dies after car slams into tree
A 34-year-old woman was killed Friday night after her car went off the road and hit a tree.
-
Innisfil, Ont. homes destroyed in explosion and fire
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion at a home in Innisfil, Ont. early Saturday morning that destroyed two houses.
-
Two charged with murder and kidnapping of Kitchener, Ont. man
Police have arrested two men for the kidnapping and murder of Jason John Brown in 2019.
Vancouver
-
Minimum parking requirements could be eliminated in some new Vancouver developments
Vancouver council is set to consider scrapping minimum parking requirements for new developments in some parts of the city.
-
More images of Randall Hopley released as hunt for sex offender continues
Vancouver police released additional photos of Randall Hopley Friday, as the search for the convicted sex offender continues.
-
How to watch the Vancouver's 99th Remembrance Day ceremony
Thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Vancouver on Remembrance Day to pay their respects to the Canadian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10:47
LIVE @ 10:47 Edmonton Remembrance Day ceremony
A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the Beverly Cenotaph on Saturday to honour Canada's veterans.
-
This is where Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held in the Edmonton area on Nov. 11
There will be a number of Remembrance Day ceremonies in the Edmonton area on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
-
This will be the warmest Remembrance Day since 2016
The mild weather will stick around right through the weekend and Edmonton should get it's warmest Remembrance Day in years.
Windsor
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Remembrance Day ceremony underway in Windsor, Ont.
Remembrance Day events have gotten underway in Windsor on Saturday morning.
-
'It was very eye-opening': High school students, staff and veterans mark Remembrance Day with service
Students, staff and several veterans came together at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School for a traditional Remembrance Day service on Friday, a day ahead of the official ceremony at Windsor’s Cenotaph.
-
Future of SafePoint remains uncertain
Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky told a gathering Friday morning she doesn't beg very often, but the issue of funding for the SafePoint consumption and treatment site warrants the ask.
Regina
-
'It didn’t matter who they were': Sask. high school steps up to help Shania Twain crew members
Students and staff of Indian Head High School earned themselves a shoutout from Shania Twain after hosting crew members following a bus rollover in southeast Sask. Wednesday morning.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
-
Over 2,000 regulated childcare spaces to open in Sask.
Funding for the creation of 2,349 childcare spaces across Saskatchewan was announced on Friday.
Ottawa
-
Crowds gather at National War Memorial, Cenotaphs across Ottawa on Remembrance Day
Large crowds gathered at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa and at Cenotaphs across the region on Remembrance Day, to honour the men and women who served in times of war, military conflict and peace.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa this week.
-
What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the schedule changes in Ottawa on Saturday for Remembrance Day. With Remembrance Day on a Saturday, the city of Ottawa says there will be schedule impacts on Monday, Nov. 13 as well.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Remembrance Day ceremonies and events
Canada's largest indoor remembrance day service will be held again this year at SaskTel Centre on Saturday.
-
Sask. health minister says current state of Saskatoon hospitals is 'not acceptable'
Saskatchewan's health minister says the current overcrowding at Saskatoon hospitals isn't acceptable.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.