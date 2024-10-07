Quebec to spend $1 billion to protect 30 per cent of environment

The Quebec government has announced details of its 2030 Nature Plan, a $922 million roadmap that should enable Quebec to protect 30 per cent of its territory in the coming years.

Quebec currently protects around 17 per cent of its territory, and Environment Minister Benoit Charette invited the media to the Parc des Îles-de-Boucherville on Monday morning to present his strategy for achieving 30 per cent biodiversity protection.

Nearly $1 billion will be devoted to achieving this target over the next few years, and this funding was included in the last provincial budget.

The roadmap indicates that $466.9 million will be devoted to nature conservation, $360 million to improving access to nature and $95.7 million to mobilizing citizens to protect our natural heritage.