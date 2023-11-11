A $4 B green hydrogen plant will be built in Quebec
TES Canada is investing $4 billion, without public funding, to build a Shawinigan, Que. plant producing "green" hydrogen, a fuel used to reduce dependence on hydrocarbons in industry and heavy transport.
"This is the first green hydrogen project in the country," said federal Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne at a press conference in Shawinigan on Friday morning, accompanied by Quebec's Economy and Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon.
The plant's main customer will be Énergir, which will use the hydrogen to produce around one-fifth of its 115 million cubic meters of renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030.
"This is Quebec's biggest decarbonization project for Quebec," Champagne continued.
Indeed, all production is guaranteed in writing to supply Quebec's needs, and would thus reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) by 800,000 tonnes a year.
"If we want to achieve our decarbonization objectives, we need to focus on several renewable energy sources," including hydrogen, Fitzgibbon argued.
Construction of the plant is expected to create 1,000 jobs. The plant is scheduled to open in 2028.
A HIGH PRICE TAG
TES Canada co-founder France Chrétien Desmarais, daughter of former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien and wife of Power Corporation of Canada's André Desmarais, points out that the industry is still in its infancy.
Right now, green hydrogen costs more than the products it is intended to replace, such as diesel.
"We can't predict the future, but for now, it's going in the right direction," she said in a press scrum.
"At first, I would go and sit in certain offices to discuss it. They'd say, 'I hear you, come back in ten years.' Now, people are calling because they know there's a problem and something needs to be done (...) The price will eventually catch up with the price of diesel," she said.
Desmarais even raised the possibility of expanding to increase production to 68,000 tonnes a year.
ENERGY-INTENSIVE PROCESS
It takes a lot of electricity to produce hydrogen from water using an electrolysis process.
The TES Canada plant will produce "green" hydrogen: this is what the fuel is called when made from renewable energy sources. The plant will be powered 70 per cent by its own nearby wind and solar farms and 30 per cent by Hydro-Québec energy.
The wind and solar farm project will be subject to review by the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE).
During peak periods for Hydro-Québec, the plant is committed to being self-sufficient in energy so as not to strain the grid.
Hydrogen is a highly flammable gas. It has many uses, either in its original state or converted to renewable natural gas.
It therefore represents a "great potential for reducing GHGs," explained Universités du Québec à Trois-Rivières professor Bruno Pollet during a technical briefing.
Hydrogen could power industrial sectors where it's currently difficult to reduce GHGs, such as cement plants. In heavy transport, where batteries don't have the necessary capacity, hydrogen becomes crucial.
Quebec is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050, but "we have to be realistic, we won't be able to electrify everything," argued Minister Fitzgibbon.
"When it comes to heavy trucks that travel long distances, green hydrogen offers a zero-carbon solution," explained TES Canada CEO Éric Gauthier at a press conference.
He said customers in the trucking industry have already expressed an interest.
GHG-FREE?
But how can hydrogen converted into natural gas be considered "carbon-neutral" when natural gas emits GHGs during combustion? Because the process used to make RNG requires carbon dioxide, and therefore recovers GHGs.
TES Canada's main shareholder is Tree Energy Solutions.
"The project will be financed by shareholder capital, bank loans and government tax credits," explained Gauthier.
AGRICULTURE CONCERNS
The Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA) has voiced its concerns about the size of potential wind and solar farms used to power the plant, which could eat up arable land.
"The organization is concerned about the installation of more than a hundred wind turbines in a dozen municipalities in the Chenaux and Mékinac regions," the union said in a press release.
The social impact of the wind and solar farms will be discussed in the BAPE consultations, and several elected municipal officials were on hand for the announcement.
"Everyone says 'not in my backyard,'" said France Chrétien Desmarais. "We understand, but after a while, we all have a social responsibility to make things happen."
"We'll see where it ends up, but there are different possible scenarios."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 10, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Gaza border authority: Rafah land crossing to reopen for foreigners Sunday
Gaza's border authority announced on Saturday that the Rafah land crossing into Egypt would reopen on Sunday for foreign passport holders.
'Gross abandonment of a sense of humanity': Romeo Dallaire reflects on Israel-Hamas war, Remembrance Day
Humanitarian and former senator, retired lieutenant-general Roméo Dallaire says the Israel-Hamas war has led to a 'gross abandonment of a sense of humanity,' adding that 'all sides have been negligent' in their responsibilities to protect children in the region.
Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
Innisfil, Ont. homes destroyed in explosion and fire
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion at a home in Innisfil, Ont. early Saturday morning that destroyed two houses.
'We want her back:' The husband of a U.S. journalist detained in Russia appeals for her release
This wasn't how Pavel Butorin expected to celebrate the anniversary of 21 years together with his wife, with her in a Russian prison and barely any communication available.
INTERACTIVE Once a leader, Canada's peacekeeping efforts dwindling for decades, experts say
At a London summit in 2016, Canada's government pledged to send more than 600 additional peacekeeping personnel abroad. In the seven years since then, headcounts for Canada’s peacekeepers have dropped to double-digits.
London pro-Palestinian march passes off peacefully but police clash with far-right protesters
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched peacefully through central London on Saturday, even as right-wing counter-protesters clashed with police, after a week of angry debate over whether to permit the event on a day when Britain honoured its war dead.
Gaza's main hospital goes dark in intense fighting as Israel's attacks put it at odds with allies
Israeli troops and Hamas gunmen battled Saturday outside Gaza's largest hospital where frantic doctors said the last generator had run out of fuel, causing the death of a premature baby and four other patients.
Official mascot for Canadian Army celebrates birthday at Toronto Zoo
The Canadian Army’s official mascot, a polar bear at the Toronto Zoo, celebrates her eighth birthday today.
Toronto
-
Jury in Peter Nygard trial asks judge how to proceed if they can't agree on a count
The judge in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is urging the jury to keep deliberating after they asked how to proceed if they can't reach a unanimous decision on one of the counts.
-
Gaza's main hospital goes dark in intense fighting as Israel's attacks put it at odds with allies
Israeli troops and Hamas gunmen battled Saturday outside Gaza's largest hospital where frantic doctors said the last generator had run out of fuel, causing the death of a premature baby and four other patients.
-
Jobs and more jobs: What happened at Ontario's Queen’s Park this week
Here's what happened at Queen's Park this week.
Atlantic
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies held throughout the region
A number of Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held throughout the Maritimes on Saturday, remembering veterans past and present.
-
One person is in custody after New Brunswick RCMP issue alert for armed suspect
New Brunswick RCMP say one person is in custody after issuing an alert for an armed suspect in the town of Sussex.
-
P.E.I. government response to post-tropical storm Fiona co-ordinated but flawed
A new report says P.E.I.'s response last year to post-tropical storm Fiona was well-co-ordinated, but says there's room for improvement for government agencies and their partners.
London
-
100-year-old WWII veteran honoured in London, Ont. Remembrance Day ceremony
The memories come rushing back for Cpl. George Beardshaw while laying a wreath at the cenotaph in London. The 100-year-old veteran of World War II is the last of his buddies still alive.
-
Suspect wanted on outstanding warrant arrested during break and enter
A London man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a vacant building in the city’s downtown core earlier this week.
-
Search continues for missing Tillsonburg woman
Search efforts have ramped up for a missing woman in Tillsonburg named Lola.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada's first community-wide smart grid launches in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday to help launch Canada's first community-wide smart grid, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has all the details.
-
Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
-
Sudbury murder victim died of blunt force injuries, police say
A 40-year-old woman whose remains were found in a wooded area of Greater Sudbury this week died of blunt force injuries, police said Friday.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near COP Friday night
A pedestrian was injured on the Trans-Canada highway near Canada Olympic Park Friday night.
-
Man found dead in central Alberta home, RCMP Major Crimes investigating
RCMP Major Crimes is investigating after a man was found dead in his home in Ponoka on Friday.
-
Pakistani police cracking down on migrants are arresting Afghan women and children, activists claim
Pakistani police are arresting Afghan women and children in southern Sindh province as part of a government crackdown on migrants, activists said Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Driver dies after car slams into tree
A 34-year-old woman was killed Friday night after her car went off the road and hit a tree.
-
Lest we forget: Remembrance Day ceremonies in Waterloo Region
Canadians took a moment Saturday morning to remember those who have sacrificed their lives for our country.
-
Search continues for missing Tillsonburg woman
Search efforts have ramped up for a missing woman in Tillsonburg named Lola.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE Watch Vancouver's 99th Remembrance Day ceremony here
Thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Vancouver on Remembrance Day to pay their respects to the Canadian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
-
2 men shot 'multiple' times in Coquitlam bank parking lot, RCMP say
Two men were hospitalized in critical condition after being shot "multiple" times in the parking lot of a Coquitlam, B.C., bank on Friday night, according to the RCMP.
-
Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy who died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
-
Man found dead in central Alberta home, RCMP Major Crimes investigating
RCMP Major Crimes is investigating after a man was found dead in his home in Ponoka on Friday.
-
LIVE @ 10:47
LIVE @ 10:47 Edmonton Remembrance Day ceremony
A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the Beverly Cenotaph on Saturday to honour Canada's veterans.
Windsor
-
Jailhouse video enrages victim’s family, the Bacon Man’s final request, and an Apple AirTag locates a stolen car: Top Windsor stories this week
A family is enraged after the man accused of killing their daughter appeared to celebrate his birthday from behind bars, the Bacon Man has one final request, and an AirTag is credited with locating a man’s stolen vehicle. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
Remembrance Day ceremony concludes in Windsor, Ont.
Remembrance Day events at Windsor's cenotaph have concluded early Saturday afternoon following a ceremony consisting of government officials, veterans and members of the public.
-
Suspects sought after residential break and enter: Chatham-Kent police
Two suspects are wanted by Chatham-Kent police after they allegedly broke into a garage and stole tools and an electric mower on Friday
Regina
-
Regina doctor joins list of health-care workers alleging intimidation at General Hospital
Another Regina doctor is making complaints about intimidation at the Regina General Hospital. He joins 10 others who went public with their concerns last week.
-
'It didn’t matter who they were': Sask. high school steps up to help Shania Twain crew members
Students and staff of Indian Head High School earned themselves a shoutout from Shania Twain after hosting crew members following a bus rollover in southeast Sask. Wednesday morning.
-
Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
Ottawa
-
Crowds gather at National War Memorial, Cenotaphs across Ottawa on Remembrance Day
Large crowds gathered at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa and at Cenotaphs across the region on Remembrance Day, to honour the men and women who served in times of war, military conflict and peace.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 7,000 tickets in its first two months
One of Ottawa's newest photo radar cameras caught more than 7,300 speeders in its first two months of operation, as drivers adjusted to the new set of eyes on the road in Barrhaven.
-
What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the schedule changes in Ottawa on Saturday for Remembrance Day. With Remembrance Day on a Saturday, the city of Ottawa says there will be schedule impacts on Monday, Nov. 13 as well.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Remembrance Day ceremonies and events
Canada's largest indoor remembrance day service will be held again this year at SaskTel Centre on Saturday.
-
Sask. health minister says current state of Saskatoon hospitals is 'not acceptable'
Saskatchewan's health minister says the current overcrowding at Saskatoon hospitals isn't acceptable.
-
Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.