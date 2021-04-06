MONTREAL -- New daily cases of COVID-19 in Quebec exceeded 1,000 for the seventh day in a row.

New figures released from the health ministry Tuesday morning showed 1,168 more people have tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hours and that hospitalizations rose slightly.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health says that there are 10,447 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

There are now 514 people in hospital in Quebec, which is an increase of 11 from the day before. There was also a decrease of two people in the ICU, for a total of 121.

Of those who tested positive, 297,384 are reported to have recovered, an increase of 988.

The province also added four new deaths due to the disease for a second day in a row, including one death in the last 24 hours and three deaths between March 30 and April 4.

Since March 2020, 10,701 people are reported to have died due to the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, 39,816 doses of vaccine were administered bringing that total to 1,592,197.

Health-care professionals in the province analyzed 25,239 samples on April 4.

The total number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 in Quebec is 318,532.

Premier Francois Legault, Health Minister Christian Dube and public health director Horacio Arruda announced a tightening of COVID-19 measures in Montreal and other red zones next week.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

The regions with the most new cases include Montreal (300 new, 117,899 total), the National Capital region (290 new, 25,724 total), Chaudiere-Appalaches (114 new, 12,933 total), Laval (95 new, 27,716 total) and Monteregie (95 new, 44,937 total).

All of the four new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours were in Montreal.

VACCINATIONS

On Monday, 39,816 doses of vaccine were administered, bringing that total to 1,592,197. There was dip a day before when only half the number of vaccines were administered (22,494) compared to the past several days.

This means 18.8 per cent of the population in Quebec has received a shot.



On Tuesday, Quebec said essential workers will be high on the vaccine priority list, including teachers and daycare workers.

VARIANTS

The number of confirmed COVID-19 variant cases did not increase Tuesday, remaining at 1,592, but the number of suspected variant cases grew by 682 for a total of 11,709, according to the INSPQ.

The majority of suspected variant cases (3,987 cases) are in Montreal.